Global Edition
Privacy & Security

Google says it blocks 18 million COVID-19 related scam emails each day

And that's not counting more than 240 million daily spam messages launched at Gmail users that try to capitalize on the coronavirus crisis.
By Nathan Eddy
April 17, 2020
12:31 PM

The COVID-19 pandemic has paved the way for a flood of cybersecurity threats, including email-based phishing and malware threats. Google reported this week that it is currently blocking 18 million emails per day targeting its Gmail users.

WHY IT MATTERS

Google also says it is using sophisticated machine-learning technology to track more than 240 million COVID-related daily spam messages, which use a mix of fear and financial incentives to create urgency to prompt users to respond.

In a blog post from Neil Kumaran, product manager for Gmail Security, and Sam Lugani, lead security PMM for the G Suite and GCP platforms, the Google execs shared some steps for admins to effectively deal with the rising tide of spam emails, and detailing best practices for users to avoid threats.

For example, one highlighted email attempts to capitalize on government stimulus packages by imitating government institutions to phish small businesses, while others impersonate authoritative government organizations like the World Health Organization to solicit fraudulent donations or distribute malware.

Still other emails tailor their messages toward organizations that have been impacted by shelter-in-place orders, or at employees navigating the new normal of working from home.

Among the best practices to deal with potential phishing and malware-based emails, Google recommends users check the integrity of URLs before providing login credentials or clicking a link and using Gmail's built-in document preview to avoid downloading unrecognized files.

The company said it is also continuously monitoring and updating COVID-19-related malware and phishing threats, noting many of these threats are pre-existing and have simply been updated to take advantage of the pandemic.

THE LARGER TREND

In February, Google added a new generation of document scanners that rely on deep learning to improve spam, phishing and malware-detection capabilities. 

The announcement comes as healthcare organizations – already one of the most targeted industries for cyber attacks – are under increasing security strains during the coronavirus public health emergency.

Toward that end, the AMA and the AHA partnered this week on COVID-19 cyber threats guidance for hospitals and physicians, including recommendations regarding VPNs and cloud-based services, coronavirus-themed phishing emails, telehealth deployments, and medical-device security.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced it is extending its AccountGuard service to healthcare organizations for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the WHO said it has seen attempted cyber attacks double since the onset of the crisis.

Also this week, Dan Costantino, Chief Information Security Officer at Penn Medicine, offered some useful best practices for helping clinical and operational teams weather the cybersecurity threats as they fight back against a pandemic.

ON THE RECORD

"IT teams are facing increased pressure to navigate the challenges of COVID-19," said Kumaran and Lugani in the blog post. "Security is at the top of the priority list, and phishing is still one of the most effective methods that attackers use to compromise accounts and gain access to company data and resources. In fact, bad actors are creating new attacks and scams every day that attempt to take advantage of the fear and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

"At Google Cloud, we’re committed to protecting our customers from security threats of all types," they added. "We’ll keep innovating to make our security tools more helpful for users and admins and more difficult for malicious actors to circumvent."

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security, Workforce

More regional news

Doctor in mask doing teleconference

Q&A: Commissioner Brendan Carr on FCC's telehealth programs for COVID-19, underserved patients

By
Dave Muoio
April 17, 2020

Scripps, Stanford working with Fibit to assess wearables' COVID-19 tracking abilities

By
Mike Miliard
April 17, 2020
During pandemic, telehealth visits soar from 10 per week to 300 at group practice

Fairfax, Virginia-based pediatric physician Dr. Russell Libby.

During pandemic, telehealth visits soar from 10 per week to 300 at group practice

By
Bill Siwicki
April 17, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

During pandemic, telehealth visits soar from 10 per week to 300 at group practice

Fairfax, Virginia-based pediatric physician Dr. Russell Libby.
During pandemic, telehealth visits soar from 10 per week to 300 at group practice

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Biggest EHR challenges for 2018: Security, interoperability, clinician burnout

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Artificial Intelligence
Quality and Safety

Webinars

More Webinars

Patient Engagement
Privacy & Security
Workflow

Video

Coronavirus emphasizes need for interoperability
Using precision medicine for better decision support, outcomes
MIT creates challenge to 'hack' COVID-19
Chatbots' role in fight against coronavirus

More Stories

TigerConnect unveils telehealth system to help providers fight COVID-19
TigerConnect unveils telehealth system to help providers fight COVID-19

(Photo: GE Healthcare)

Remote monitoring tech from GE Healthcare can help COVID-19 response
NHSX warns private IT contractors to not exploit their connections
Doctor using smartphone.
Atrium looks to digital tools to tackle hospital readmissions
AMA, AHA partner on COVID-19 cyber threats guidance for hospitals, physicians
Lab workers using tablet
With new Digital Health Indicator, HIMSS hopes global collaboration will lead to speedy innovation
senior using laptop
Cigna launches pilot program to address loneliness during COVID-19

(photo: mecexpo.com)

Epic, University Hospital of N.J. open healthcare facility in former expo center