Global Edition
Analytics

Google-boosted data platform Global.health enables new COVID-19 modeling

Developed by researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard, Northeastern, Oxford and other academic organizations, the new dataset offers researchers access to more than 5 million anonymized cases from more than 100 countries.
By Mike Miliard
February 24, 2021
11:33 AM
Developed by researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard, Northeastern, Oxford and other academic organizations, the new dataset offers researchers access to more than 5 million anonymized cases from more than 100 countries.

Some of the leading academic health research organizations in the world have built a new online data platform to offer researchers an array of new data tools to help study the COVID-19 pandemic – and hopefully prevent the next one.

WHY IT MATTERS
Global.health is billed as a "first of its kind" new data science initiative by its creators – who hail from Boston Children’s Hospital, Georgetown, Harvard, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Northeastern, Oxford and the University of Washington.

Fueled by those organizations' research expertise and funded in part by Google.org, the web-based data repository is meant to enable easy access to real-time, anonymized line-list data for epidemiological study, modeling and data visualization.

The collaboration between technology developers and public health researchers aims to "build a trusted, detailed, and accurate resource of real-time infectious disease data," according to Global.health.

"As research becomes increasingly data-driven, our understanding of the world around us is only as accurate as the data we have available. We believe in equitable health research that serves communities of all backgrounds. This is why we built Global.health – a platform that brings together outbreak data from diverse communities and makes it available to all, regardless of geographic location or organizational affiliation."

THE LARGER TREND
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 public health emergency, the crucial importance of real-time disease surveillance data has been clear.

Even with potential light at the end of the tunnel, with new vaccines being rolled out each day, the simultaneous emergence of contagious new coronavirus variants points to the need for continued vigilance – not just for this ongoing pandemic, but to manage the progression of SARS-CoV2 in the years ahead – and hopefully forestall another potential pandemic.

As COVID-19 becomes endemic, "we’re going to need higher-fidelity systems that are capturing lots of information, ...  informing rapid public health response, identifying new variants and capturing information on their spread,"  Samuel Scarpino, director of Northeastern University’s Emergent Epidemics Lab, told STAT News about the new Global.health platform.

"So the one-to-two-year plan is ensuring that we have the data being captured as we move into the more complicated phase," he added. "Eventually, we’ll go back down into the realm where we’re looking at travel histories, age distributions, and we’re going to be there tracking this the whole time."

He added that, the hope is to be tracking other endemic worldwide diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria in the next five years – and, ideally, to enable easier and more agile response should novel virus variants emerge in spots around the globe.

ON THE RECORD
"By creating a centralized open resource of verified case-level data from around the world, our aim is to accelerate the work of researchers, public health officials and the global community to better prepare for, respond to, and reduce the burden of disease outbreaks," said Global.health creators in a statement on the website.

"We hope that this work will help cultivate a global community invested in improving health outcomes for all through open and secure data sharing."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Data Warehousing, Population Health, Precision Medicine

More regional news

The NHS logo

Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

NHS issued legal challenge over contract with Palantir

By
Kat Jercich
February 24, 2021
Doctor in PPE with patient in mask

How Technology Will Fuel the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration

By
Cisco
February 24, 2021
Xavier Becerra smiling

Photo by Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images
 

HHS Secretary nominee Xavier Becerra signals support for virtual care

By
Kat Jercich
February 24, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Xavier Becerra smiling

Photo by Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images
 
HHS Secretary nominee Xavier Becerra signals support for virtual care

Most Read

A look back at the news stories that shaped 2020
Third higher-up in 5 months plans to depart Google Health
What to expect in 2021 and beyond? IDC offers 10 healthcare predictions
Health systems rush to use tech to tackle the coronavirus: A roundup of provider news 2020
UAE on track to launch National Unified Medical Record system in 2021
Smart temp control technology could be key for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

VisiQuate CEO Brian Robertson
Using chatbots to help drive back office efficiencies
rocket
Space exploration aiding health innovation
Iris Frye, founder of Parity Health Information & Technology
The importance of uplifting Black trailblazers in healthcare
HIMSS Media top stories
ClassPass unveils vaccine locator; N.J. struggles with vaccine registration glitches

More Stories

A person stands in front of a COVID-19 test sign

 (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Some COVID-19 tests available on the market could miss a majority of cases
Memorial Hermann Houston Texas

Memorial Hermann, Houston, Texas

Cerner AI helps Memorial Hermann document its diagnoses
L.B. Landry College and Career Preparatory High School

St. Thomas Community Health Center curated its apps to make it an all-in-one healthcare device that includes EHR access.

Health center customizes telehealth mobile device that's easy to use for the elderly
IBM sale of Watson Health could enable renewed focus on cloud growth
Vaccination programme
Serbia reaches one million vaccines with help of AI framework

Credit: Pexels

Thailand announces plans for human trials after...
The future of healthcare in the cloud
Science, research
New UK Research Agency for High Risk Science and...