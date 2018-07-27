Google and Microsoft's GitHub team up to integrate cloud services

Google and Microsoft’s GitHub announced a new collaboration to integrate their cloud offerings for application developers. The deal comes after Microsoft revealed plans to acquire GitHub for its code repository last month.

Now, the vendors are integrating Google’s Cloud Build, unveiled earlier this week at its Cloud Next 2018 conference, into GitHub’s software development platform’s workflow, Melody Meckfessel, vice president of engineering at Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.

The GitHub platform hosts a network of developers in nearly every country, according to company executives. The developers represent more than 1.5 million companies across healthcare, manufacturing, technology, financial services, retail and more.

Meckfessel added that the companies will also share principles and practices around open source and have worked together on improvements to the Git client and protocol to focus on making developers more productive.

“Bringing our continuous integration to the GitHub platform will provide fast, frictionless, and convenient CI for any repository on GitHub,” she wrote.

Integrating with Google Cloud Build signals that GitHub will retain a measure of independence after the Microsoft acquisition.

“We’ll keep working with our partners to create an open platform,” GitHub senior vice president of technology Jason Warner wrote in a blog post.

