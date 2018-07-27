Google and Microsoft's GitHub team up to integrate cloud services

Developers using Google’s new Cloud Build will now have access to the GitHub code repository Microsoft acquired in June.
By Bernie Monegain
July 27, 2018
10:53 AM
Share
Google and Microsoft's GitHub team up to integrate cloud services

Google and Microsoft’s GitHub announced a new collaboration to integrate their cloud offerings for application developers. The deal comes after Microsoft revealed plans to acquire GitHub for its code repository last month. 

Now, the vendors are integrating Google’s Cloud Build, unveiled earlier this week at its Cloud Next 2018 conference, into GitHub’s software development platform’s workflow, Melody Meckfessel, vice president of engineering at Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post

The GitHub platform hosts a network of developers in nearly every country, according to company executives. The developers represent more than 1.5 million companies across healthcare, manufacturing, technology, financial services, retail and more.

Meckfessel added that the companies will also share principles and practices around open source and have worked together on improvements to the Git client and protocol to focus on making developers more productive. 

“Bringing our continuous integration to the GitHub platform will provide fast, frictionless, and convenient CI for any repository on GitHub,” she wrote. 

GitHub platform hosts a network of developers in nearly every country, according to GitHub executives. The developers represent more than 1.5 million companies across healthcare, manufacturing, technology, financial services, retail and more.

Integrating with Google Cloud Build signals that GitHub will retain a measure of independence after the Microsoft acquisition. 

“We’ll keep working with our partners to create an open platform,” GitHub senior vice president of technology Jason Warner wrote in a blog post.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Cloud Computing
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum

Ed Marx speaking at the Big Data and Analytics Forum in San Francisco in May. 

Top Story
HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum: What to expect

Most Read

Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
Is a takeover of athenahealth inevitable?
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work
Amazon working with Cerner on pop health cloud platform
Amazon Web Services exec: We're interested in longitudinal health records for analytics and pop health

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics
Medical Devices

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
GDPR and US healthcare
Presentation: US healthcare and GDPR - Does it really matter?
India Hook-Barnard from UC San Francisco talks about precision medicine and analytics at HIMSS Big Data Forum
Keynote presentation: Rise of the knowledge network
Michael Archuleta of Mt. San Rafael Hospital talks about data risk at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Managing today's healthcare information explosion

More Stories

HIMSS Connected Health Conference to focus on the human element of digital tech

David Asch, MD, speaking at the Digital and Personal Connected Health conference at HIMSS18.

Connected Health Conference to focus on the human element of digital tech
Chesapeake Regional uses big data and analytics to screen smokers for lung cancer

Credit: Twitter

Big data and predictive analytics pull in smokers for lung screening
tracking inpatient, outpatient opioids

A screenshot of prescription drug monitoring tech. Credit: Illumicare.com

Texas Hospital Association pilots tech giving view of inpatient, outpatient opioids
Google and Microsoft's GitHub team up to integrate cloud services
Google and Microsoft's GitHub team up to integrate cloud services
Homeland Security warns of spike in ERP system attacks
Homeland Security warns of spike in ERP system attacks
nerve regeneration tech
NervGen Pharma to take nerve regeneration tech to market
Ransomware, malware attack in Missouri

Credit: Blue Springs Family Care

Ransomware, malware attack breaches 45,000 patient records
NHS tests drones
NHS test drones for delivery between London hospitals