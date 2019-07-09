Georgia hospitals gain access to CarePort tools to improve transitions of care

Georgia Hospital Health Services, a subsidiary of the Georgia Hospital Association, is working with Allscripts subsidiary CarePort Health to improve transitions of care.

WHY IT MATTERS

As they work to improve care coordination and boost quality outcomes for post-acute care management, hospitals across Georgia will have access to a range of technologies from CarePort to help them with solutions to improve care coordination by educating, guiding and monitoring patients moving across the continuum of care.

With the partnership, GHA officials say any Georgia provider can use CarePort’s tools to gain real-time visibility into relevant patient information and clinical context, enabling a wider and deeper network connectivity beyond just admissions, discharges and transfers.

That transparency will help improve the quality of transitions of care for hospitals statewide, as well as post-acute providers, payers and physician groups across the continuum.

THE LARGER TREND

Georgia Hospital Association's partnership with CarePort has some similarities with another recent collaboration, where members of the Kentucky Hospital Association gained access to care coordination tools to improve communication among emergency departments, skilled nursing facilities and other clinics statewide.

As has been shown in numerous case studies, care coordination technology can enable big benefits for provider networks and patients alike. In Milwaukee, for instance, one care coordination initiative helped reduce ED usage for non-emergencies by 44 percent.

ON THE RECORD

"We understand the importance of transparency throughout care transitions and are committed to providing real-time patient data to improve patient outcomes," GHA Senior Vice President of Business Operations Bill Wylie said in a statement. "Our partnership with CarePort is our latest effort to equip providers with the technology they need to provide highly coordinated, quality care."

"By showcasing the value of seamless care coordination to improve patient care, GHA is setting a new standard of care – not only for Georgia’s health system, but nationwide," added Dr. Lissy Hu, CEO and founder of CarePort. "We are thrilled to be an endorsed care coordination solution of GHHS and excited to provide its hospitals with the tools they need to ease transitions of care."