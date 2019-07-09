Georgia hospitals gain access to CarePort tools to improve transitions of care

The partnership aims to give hospitals better insights into real-time patient data, boosting coordination with post-acute providers, payers and physician groups across the state.
By Mike Miliard
July 09, 2019
11:01 AM
Share
Georgia hospitals gain access to CarePort tools to improve transitions of care

Georgia Hospital Health Services, a subsidiary of the Georgia Hospital Association, is working with Allscripts subsidiary CarePort Health to improve transitions of care.

WHY IT MATTERS
As they work to improve care coordination and boost quality outcomes for post-acute care management, hospitals across Georgia will have access to a range of technologies from CarePort to help them with solutions to improve care coordination by educating, guiding and monitoring patients moving across the continuum of care.

With the partnership, GHA officials say any Georgia provider can use CarePort’s tools to gain real-time visibility into relevant patient information and clinical context, enabling a wider and deeper network connectivity beyond just admissions, discharges and transfers.

That transparency will help improve the quality of transitions of care for hospitals statewide, as well as post-acute providers, payers and physician groups across the continuum.

THE LARGER TREND
Georgia Hospital Association's partnership with CarePort has some similarities with another recent collaboration, where members of the Kentucky Hospital Association gained access to care coordination tools to improve communication among emergency departments, skilled nursing facilities and other clinics statewide.

As has been shown in numerous case studies, care coordination technology can enable big benefits for provider networks and patients alike. In Milwaukee, for instance, one care coordination initiative helped reduce ED usage for non-emergencies by 44 percent.

ON THE RECORD
"We understand the importance of transparency throughout care transitions and are committed to providing real-time patient data to improve patient outcomes," GHA Senior Vice President of Business Operations Bill Wylie said in a statement. "Our partnership with CarePort is our latest effort to equip providers with the technology they need to provide highly coordinated, quality care."

"By showcasing the value of seamless care coordination to improve patient care, GHA is setting a new standard of care – not only for Georgia’s health system, but nationwide," added Dr. Lissy Hu, CEO and founder of CarePort. "We are thrilled to be an endorsed care coordination solution of GHHS and excited to provide its hospitals with the tools they need to ease transitions of care."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Analytics, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Population Health, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

At one specialty provider, new IT recruits shadow staff to acclimate to unique organizational needs

Deborah Heart and Lung Center.

Top Story
At one specialty provider, new IT recruits shadow staff to acclimate to unique organizational needs

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Patient Engagement
Workflow

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Taking X-Road to secure cross-border data exchange
Leveraging technology to improve population health
Sponsored by
Making patient-powered healthcare work
How Dubai Health Authority is advancing patient matching

More Stories

ONC's Jon White (left) and Steve Posnack

Jon White departs ONC, Steve Posnack to take over as Deputy National Coordinator
Getting patients more engaged in their own care
Cardiac device combines three monitors in one, gains efficiencies for cardiologists
Cardiac device combines three monitors in one, gains efficiencies for cardiologists
Microsoft, Providence St. Joseph partner on long-term cloud innovation project
Microsoft, Providence St. Joseph partner on long-term cloud innovation project
Security, control of data seen as key barriers to cloud adoption by pharma
Security, control of data seen as key barriers to cloud adoption by pharma
E-health in Korea: Moving care beyond the hospital
Improve patient care – aim for the Triple
OpenNotes notches another big milestone, with 40 million patients now seeing their EHRs

Note sharing "requires a culture shift in medicine, and that’s not easy," said OpenNotes cofounder Dr. Tom Delbanco. "But patients love it and gain important clinical benefits, and clinicians learn quickly to build it into their practice."

OpenNotes notches another big milestone, with 40 million patients now seeing their EHRs