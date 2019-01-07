GE Healthcare, Vanderbilt partner on AI-enabled precision medicine

Vanderbilt University Medical Center will leverage GE technology to improve its use of immunotherapy data for cancer treatment.
By Benjamin Harris
January 07, 2019
01:58 PM
Share

Advances in cancer care such as immunotherapy promise greater success in treatment but also currently come with higher risks and uncertain outcomes.

GE Healthcare and Vanderbilt University Medical Center are partnering to develop AI applications which will examine anonymized patient data to help physicians determine better courses of treatment.

By retroactively analyzing demographic, genomic, tumor, cellular, proteomic and imaging data from anonymized patient records, these AI apps will assist clinicians in determining the best course of treatment for current and future patients.

“This partnership is a great example of the increasing convergence of the tools, technologies and data used by therapy innovators and healthcare providers," said Kieran Murphy, president and CEO of GE Healthcare, in a statement.

WHY IT MATTERS
Because immunotherapies are expensive and have the potential to cause damage if the wrong therapy is chosen, they are still associated with increased mortalities and cost.

Being able to make better informed decisions about the likelihood efficacy of a given treatment would enable doctors to lower costs and deliver greater outcomes for patients.

AI driven analysis and clinical decision support like this will drive a greater adoption of precision cancer treatment by more accurately predicting how a patient will react to a certain course of therapy.

THE LARGER TREND
AI is already being used to make sense of under analyzed health data. The insights it can glean by looking at a massive set of patient data can help inform personalized healthcare and lead health systems to better understand different treatment options work.

The promise of precision health data is great, but it's still often trapped in silos and it can be difficult to reconcile information. As more partnerships form around retroactively analyzing medical data and delivering AI-assisted clinical support, doctors will be able to make better decisions backed up by a wealth of newly-accessed information.

ON THE RECORD
"Immunotherapy offers tremendous promise but given the current unpredictability of some patients' reactions to treatments, it is also associated with increased morbidity and cost. This partnership provides the opportunity to leverage strengths of both of our organizations to further personalize cancer care by creating new tools that allow clinicians to more accurately predict how patients will respond to a specific therapy," said Dr. Jeff Balser, president and CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Benjamin Harris is a Maine-based freelance writer and and former new media producer for HIMSS Media.
Twitter: @BenzoHarris.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Precision Medicine, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

HIMSS CHIME CIO

Ed Kopetsky of Stanford Children's is the John E. Gall, Jr. CIO of the Year. 

Top Story
HIMSS and CHIME name Ed Kopetsky of Stanford Children's CIO of the Year

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Analytics
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Cloud Computing
Women In Health IT

Video

Mark Duman, managing director of MD Healthcare Consultants
Patient innovation needs clinician buy-in
James Freed, CIO, Health Education England
Building a digital-ready workforce
Dimitri Fane, director of product management of TrakCare at InterSystems.
How AI can help extract real value from healthcare data
Dr. William Ibbotson, a medical officer with the Royal Flying Doctors Service
Unique EMR challenges of Royal Flying Doctor Service

More Stories

Dr. William Ibbotson, a medical officer with the Royal Flying Doctors Service
Unique EMR challenges of Royal Flying Doctor Service
Senate confirms former marine James Gfrerer as Veterans Affairs CIO
Personalized Health Experience Pavilion to debut at HIMSS19
Personalized Health Experience Pavilion to debut at HIMSS19
HIMSS19 Champion of Health
HIMSS19 Champion of Health: Rasu Shrestha
HIMSS19 to feature inaugural Pharma Forum
Livongo Shapiro CFO
Livongo names new CFO
How California plans to do precision medicine
CareMount reduces total cost to collect by 25% on its way to value-based care

New York’s CareMount Medical.

CareMount reduces total cost to collect by 25% on its way to value-based care