GE Healthcare, Nyansa partner on network performance analytics

GE Healthcare announced it has tapped IT analytics software firm Nyansa to provide the Nyansa Voyance AIOps advanced analytics platform for GE Healthcare’s biomed and healthcare customers.

What happened?

Under the terms of the agreement, GE will integrate AIOps into its Carescape patient monitoring network in healthcare facilities primarily dedicated to patient care.

The AIOps platform uses machine learning technology to provide detailed analytics at the device level and across the network from access to application, as an AI-based operational assurance system analyzes each client network transaction for optimum efficiency.

With an increasing number of connected medical devices, monitoring equipment and electronic health records complicating healthcare’s digital transformation, organizations require heightened visibility and control over their mobile access infrastructure, the companies said.

Using AI and machine learning network analytics could offer clinicians more reliable real-time data access from anywhere, allowing organizations to maximize the utilization of critical assets, as well as simplify incident response and troubleshooting, the companies stated.

“What the industry has lacked is visibility across biomed and IT disciplines to effectively manage performance and utilization of critical care assets at the scale required across wireless and wired networks,” GE Healthcare general manager for clinical care solutions Gerois Di Marco said.

What is the trend?

Di Marco noted the role of the healthcare chief information officer is rapidly changing, requiring a new approach to integrating the latest device technology with IT infrastructure.

Voyance is currently in use by a number of healthcare customers such as Mission Healthcare and Northeast Georgia Health System, a company release noted.

“There is untapped potential in optimizing healthcare networks for all hospital needs, tying together clinicians, biomed devices, and the network infrastructure to deliver a better patient experience,” Di Marco continued.

On the record

The two companies also announced additional plans to develop network-optimization services during the course of the multi-year agreement.

“Our collaboration will remove roadblocks for CIOs and make them more responsive as they navigate the unique challenges of the healthcare digital transformation,” said Abe Ankumah, co-founder and CEO of Nyansa. “Our expertise in device and network performance, and AI-based analytics, is an ideal complement to the mission critical Carescape platform.”

In February, GE Healthcare tapped Nyansa to provide visibility into the health, performance and behavior of network-connected IoT devices, such as bedside monitors and telemetry equipment being introduced within hospitals.

Working with GE Healthcare, Nyansa developed the ability to parse the proprietary Carescape network protocol spoken between GE bedside monitors and GE viewers at the central station.

