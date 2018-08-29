GAO to review DoD Cerner EHR implementation status

Included in an amendment to the Senate appropriations bill, the accountability office would be required to assess any underlying issues that would impact future deployments of the Cerner EHR.
By Jessica Davis
August 29, 2018
03:41 PM
Share
Government Accountability Office exterior building sign

In an amendment tucked into the Senate appropriations bill passed on Aug. 23, the Government Accountability Office will be required to conduct its own review of the Department of Defense MHS Genesis rollout.

The DoD has been in a planned holding pattern for several months while it addresses technical concerns at its four test sites in the Pacific Northwest. Several reports have outlined serious concerns about the platform, with one government assessment deeming parts of the platform operationally unsuitable.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, questioned the DoD’s current process in April, outlining the “significant morale impact” the project has had on the practitioners in her state and that the EHR may be “putting patient lives at risk.”

DoD officials have consistently stressed that the assessment stage was planned and that there’s an obvious learning curve to the rollout. But the mandated GAO audit will once again put the Cerner EHR under a microscope.

According the amendment, GAO will be looking for what actions DoD has taken to improve the platform since the initial report and whether the system is meeting the healthcare demands at those pilot sites. GAO will also look into any anticipated delays and EHR performance.

Officials will also determine any underlying issues that could impact future deployments and whether the agency will be able to meet its timeline to deploy the new EHR worldwide by 2022.

The results of the report could be telling, as the Department of Veterans Affairs intends to rollout its own Cerner EHR to model the platform at DoD -- under the same timeline. VA predicts that its test sites will go live in 2020.

The amendment was passed in the Senate appropriations bill for the DoD and Department of Health and Human Services and the Labor and Education department. The legislation will still need to be reconciled with the House bill, but if passed, GAO will need to report on the DoD platform within six months.

Twitter: @JF_Davis_
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Network Infrastructure
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Government Accountability Office exterior building sign
Top Story
GAO to review DoD Cerner EHR implementation status

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Network Infrastructure
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Women In Health IT
Analytics

Video

Healthcare Security Forum presenters talk about preventing medical device hacks
Presentation: Dissecting the anatomy of a medical device hack
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
Anyi Chen talks to HIMSS TV at Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum
Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level

More Stories

Amazon Web services website page
Amazon Web Services boosts machine learning to treat depression
Screensnaps of Whats App, iMessage and Facebook Messenger

Screensnaps of Whats App, iMessage and Facebook Messenger.

Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, iMessage use at UK NHS adds new security concerns
IDx AI tool in clinical use

The IDx AI tool in clinical use at University of Iowa Health Care. Credit: YouTube

AI diagnostic tool plows through FDA clearance, but some experts not convinced
Harris Healthcare acquires Iatric Systems
Harris Healthcare acquires Iatric Systems, will run it as an independent business
Depressed woman at computer

In Missouri, a digital behavioral healthcare platform helps patients struggling with the time in between appointments.

Digital health fills care gaps for mental health patients
KLAS healthcare IT booth at HIMSS18
Epic, Cerner, Allscripts gaining traction in a European EHR market that's in competitive flux
Mona Siddiqui
HHS chief data officer to discuss data initiative findings at Health 2.0
elderly getting out of van and into a wheelchair
AI is hyped, but big data, social determinants may have a bigger impact