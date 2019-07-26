Froedtert Health pushes workforce development with high school-based learning center

The Wisconsin health system also has introduced new career paths within its information technology department.
By Bill Siwicki
July 26, 2019
11:24 AM
Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health strives to be a workplace where staff can thrive and grow their careers.

The provider organization, fresh off a successful reimplementation of its electronic health record, recently introduced new career paths within information technology. The IT department’s career development work leverages the health system’s overall workforce development efforts that include launching a job center in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks professional basketball team.

Moving into higher positions

“Froedtert Health’s IT leadership recently created multiple levels for many roles within the IT organization that allow for growth and development in order to move into higher levels,” explained Kathryn McClellan, senior vice president and CIO at Froedtert Health. “Each job description has clearly defined requirements and job standards.”

Career progression is based on meeting all of the requirements for the role and being ready for the next career path. These career development efforts allow for greater career progression within a role – or even across roles within IT, she said.

"The Froedtert & MCW Learning Center is the hub of Carmen’s healthcare and IT career pathways, providing an authentic setting where students and adults alike can develop critical skills for jobs in the growing field of healthcare."

Kathryn McClellan, Froedtert Health

On another note, Froedtert Health’s workforce development efforts include an effort in part with the Bucks to create a learning center inside of Milwaukee’s Carmen High School of Learning and Technology.

“In 2017, the Froedtert & MCW Learning Center was transformed from an unused, outdated machine shop classroom to a gleaming, hands-on training lab that includes eight hospital beds, mannequins and nursing station components, all donated by Froedtert Health,” McClellan said.

“The Froedtert & MCW Learning Center is the hub of Carmen’s healthcare and IT career pathways, providing an authentic setting where students and adults alike can develop critical skills for jobs in the growing field of healthcare,” she added.

IT service center technicians

The Carmen program prepares students for employment as healthcare customer service representatives, certified nursing assistants, medical assistants and information technology service center technicians.

“More than 93 students have participated in this program, with 35 – including an anticipated 14 this summer – interning in a variety of roles with Froedtert Health,” said McClellan.

Topics: 
Workforce
