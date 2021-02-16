Global Edition
Privacy & Security

French health insurance company MNH hit with ransomware attack

The attack has caused their websites and telephone platform to become unavailable.
By Sara Mageit
February 16, 2021
04:51 AM

French health insurance company Mutuelle Nationale des Hospitaliers (MNH) has experienced a ransomware attack that has disrupted the company's healthcare operations. 

Ransomware operation, RansomExx, a rebranded version of Defray777 ransomware is behind the attack. Some of the group's high-profile attacks include Brazil's government networks, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and Tyler Technologies.  

The mnh.fr website now displays a notice stating that it has been affected by a cyberattack that started on 5 February. The message by Gérard Vuidepot, chairman and Médéric Monestier, chief executive officer, concludes with: "Our teams are working to restore services as quickly as possible. We are committed to communicating in complete transparency on the evolution of the situation on our website mnh.fr."

WHY IT MATTERS

MNH is a mutual insurance company in France that provides health insurance services, and plans focused on the health sector. The company's website is used by members to generate insurance quotes or to manage services and benefits.

Like most ransomware operations, RansomExx works by compromising a network and harvesting unencrypted files for their extortion attacks. After gaining access to an administrator password, they deploy the ransomware on the network and encrypt its devices. RansomExx has also created a Linux version to enable access to all critical servers and data in a targetted organisation, potentially gaining access to confidential health data. 

In a Tor web page ransom note to MNH, RansomExx describes how the group will negotiate with the company, stating that they have encrypted the files using "the most reliable algorithms."

The group also threatened to create "serious problems to the affected organisation" if the ransom instructions are not followed correctly. 

THE LARGER CONTEXT

In the UK, outsourcing firm behind NHS Test and Trace, Serco confirmed that parts of its infrastructure in mainland Europe had experienced a double extortion ransomware attack from cybercriminals operating the Babuk group.

With criminals taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis, telehealth programmes and the work-from-home model, HealthcareITNews previously explored the ways to recover from a cyber crisis.  

ON THE RECORD

Eoin Keary, CEO and founder of Irish cybersecurity company Edgescan, said: “End-to-end encryption should be standard, not something people have to opt in to, in my opinion. 

"Consumers who purchase IoT devices such as Ring may not be savvy enough to consider the implications of no end-to-end encryption. Vendors should provide strong security controls when it comes to protection of consumers privacy, and these should be enabled by default.

"Not enabling end-to-end encryption in relation to physical security devices such as Ring may lead to unauthorised monitoring of consumers’ home and turn into a physical security risk.”

Topics: 
Privacy & Security

More regional news

Medical worker in scrubs using a tablet

AI can help make physicians' lives easier

By
Susan Morse
February 16, 2021
Doctor holding syringe and vial Photo by Karl Tapales/Getty Images

California taps Blue Shield to oversee an equitable vaccine distribution plan

By
Mallory Hackett
February 16, 2021
A coffee pot in a machine

New wearable patch can monitor blood pressure, caffeine levels

By
Kat Jercich
February 16, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A person in scrubs and face mask administers the vaccine to a seated person.

Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images
New Jersey blames Microsoft for weeks of vaccine rollout glitches

Most Read

Opportunities & pitfalls in healthcare IoT
HIMSSCast: Common pitfalls of healthcare connectivity and what to do about them
Another HIPAA right of access settlement from OCR highlights need for timely response
A look back at the news stories that shaped 2020
Nearly 500K Aetna members affected by EyeMed security incident
The biggest healthcare data breaches reported in 2020

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Population Health
Population Health

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Piece Technologies CEO Dr. Ruben Amarasingham and OSF Ventures' Dr. Garrett Vygantas
AI has the ability to ease physicians' burdens
Dr. Minal Bakhai
Optimizing online and video consultations
Dr. Shera Chok
Addressing workforce diversity and health inequalities
HIMSS Media top stories
CEOs share COVID-19 best practices; states loosening telehealth restrictions

More Stories

The Cerner and Epic logos
Epic, Cerner offer updates on COVID-19 vaccine rollout efforts
NHS, NHSX
New NHS unit to bring together transformation teams at NHSE and NHSX
Rocket with space shuttle
The Healthcare Moonshot: Care Journey Orchestration and Why It Could Be Your Organization’s Launch Pad
Healthcare workers in scrubs and face masks
Managing medications amidst a pandemic
A patient in a hospital bed

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

MIT researchers use AI to find drugs that could be repurposed for COVID-19
An NYU Langone Health orthopedic surgeon conducts a video visit.

An NYU Langone Health orthopedic surgeon conducts a video visit.

How NYU Langone Health used its FCC grant to expand Epic-linked telehealth
ECRI, EHR Association put forth safety practices for behavioral health IT
NHS blueprint
'Diversity of thought' missing from blueprint projects, says NHS leader