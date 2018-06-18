Women In Health IT

Free Newsletter

Former White House CIO and CBS star Theresa Payton to keynote HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum

The first female U.S. chief information officer, star of the CBS show "Hunted" and Fortalice Solutions CEO Theresa Payton will speak at the upcoming Boston event in October.
Jessica Davis
June 18, 2018
Share
Theresa Payton will speak at the upcoming HIMSS Privacy & Security Forum in Boston in October.

Theresa Payton, who previously served as the White House CIO and played a leading role on the CBS series "Hunted," will keynote the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum in Boston this fall. 

Payton’s session is titled “Protecting your enterprise and securing your brand online.” In the talk, she will share advice about thinking like your enemy, and understanding emerging threats, as well as insights about solutions for stopping cybercriminals from both inside and outside the organization. 

Payton, who now is CEO and President of the cybersecurity firm Fortalice Solutions, has more than 12 years of experience in infosec with a focus on emerging trends and techniques -- including IoT and big data security. She serves as a consultant on security, risk and fraud.

Along with her current work at Fortalice, Payton co-founded the technology start-up Dark Cubed in 2014, which specializes in providing cost-effective security tools and methods. 

On the reality show "Hunted," Payton plays the head of intelligence, where she and other cybersecurity investigators track down contestants using digital tools to expose the perils of today’s interconnected landscape. 

Number four of IFSEC International’s 50 top cybersecurity influencers in 2017, Payton is a leading authority on data breaches, security and fraud mitigation.

Payton served as the first woman White House CIO during the George W. Bush administration from 2006 to 2008, overseeing information security of the executive branch. 

She began her career in the financial sector, including Senior Vice President roles at Bank of America and Wachovia.

The HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum will take place in Boston on October 15-16, 2018. Register here

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Women In Health ITResource Center

Women in Health IT cybersecurity
Champions of Cybersecurity: Stories of Success and Progress of Women in the Field

View More Resources

Stay Informed

Susbscribe today to receive our FREE monthly e-newsletter

Featured Contributors

Bernie Monegain
Editor-At-Large, Healthcare IT News

Bernie Monegain is Editor-At-Large for Healthcare IT News and Women in Health IT.

Carla Smith
Executive Vice President, HIMSS

Carla Smith is Executive Vice President of HIMSS. Smith leads HIMSS’s cause-based association. Focused primarily on the US and Canada, Smith leverages her extensive experience in nonprofit management to ensure HIMSS’s ability to achieve its mission and maintain its financial health.