Developed to be of use to troops at forward operating bases and other remote areas across the globe, the portable hospital can be run off solar panels and provides a sterile environment for treating the wounded.

Field hospital of the future is self-powered, deployable by C-130 aircraft

By Nathan Eddy
August 12, 2019
11:31 AM
Field hospital of the future is self-powered, deployable by C-130 aircraft

(Photo: World Housing Solution demo video)

Mobile response unit manufacturer World Housing Solution has taken the wraps off of a prototype military field hospital that is designed to be delivered by a C-130 aircraft and can be up and running in a matter of hours.

WHY IT MATTERS
Developed to be of potential use to troops stationed at forward operating bases and other remote areas across the globe, the prototype shelter doesn’t require the use of heavy equipment or forklifts, or any special expertise to construct, the company claims.

The field hospital can be run off solar panels and batteries and boasts an additional backup generator and provides a sterile environment for treating the wounded.

Additional features include the possibility of including pre-op, post-op and intensive care unit beds to provide different levels of care, as well as the option of positive or negative pressure rooms to keep possible contaminants in – or out.

The company has deployed a scalable design paradigm that allows the units, which are built from prefabricated panels to serve the needs of a small clinic with a few beds or could be designed with multiple operating rooms and beds to care for dozens of patients.

The portable field hospitals are also reusable, according to the company, which noted that it has already demonstrated the units for the Medical Modernization and Planning Office of the Command Surgeon for the U.S. Air Force.

THE LARGER TREND
As the DoD continues to expand its MHS-Genesis EHR modernization – alongside the other complex imperatives of the Defense Health Agency – the mobile hospital could offer a staging area where medics could access service members' digital health records in the field as they deliver care.

As for other battlefield innovations, in May, Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine announced they had each been awarded four-year contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense to create an autonomous trauma care system that would help stabilize forward-deployed soldiers with critical care interventions.

The autonomous or nearly autonomous system, TRAuma Care In a Rucksack, is essentially a backpack containing an inflatable vest or perhaps a collapsed stretcher that can treat and stabilize soldiers injured in remote locations. Its overall goal is to treat and stabilize soldiers in the battlefield, even during periods of prolonged field care, when evacuation is not possible.

ON THE RECORD
Ron Ben-Zeev, founder and CEO of World Housing Solution said that as the nature of warfare continues to evolve, so do the technologies to treat and care for soldiers wounded in combat.

"The nature of warfare has changed dramatically over the past few decades, but we’re still treating injured warfighters in tents – a tactic that dates back to the Revolutionary War," said Ben-Zeev in a statement. "Our new solution is designed to deliver a field hospital anywhere in the world that is a comparable setting to what you would find at your local hospital."

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Quality and Safety
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
Sepsis: How one hospital is using health IT to save lives

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Analytics
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Patient Engagement
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Sepsis: How one hospital is using health IT to save lives
Sponsored by
How the right tools can prevent clinician burnout
Using machine learning to improve care
Preparing for emerging tech in healthcare

More Stories

Allscripts pays $145M to settle Practice Fusion investigation
Carestream completes sale of IT business to Philips, and more European news briefs
UCHealth deploys Alexa-based virtual assistant
Click reduction: How advanced printing technologies can help improve care delivery
How provider organizations can protect against credential stuffing and data scraping
How provider organizations can protect against credential stuffing and data scraping
Cerner, Duke create Learning Health Network to automate data for research
Using machine learning to improve care
NHSX, NHS England publish list of accredited EPR suppliers