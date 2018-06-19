FHIR will support EHR data sharing in Beth Israel, Lahey merger, CIO John Halamka says

While there are challenges to fully utilizing FHIR, the specification will support workflows and provider experience between the organizations and multiple EHRs, Halamka said at HL7’s DevDays.
By Jessica Davis
June 19, 2018
11:52 AM
Share
John Halamka speaking at HL7’s DevDays in Boston on Tuesday

John Halamka, MD, Beth Israel Deaconess CIO speaking at HL7’s DevDays in Boston on Tuesday. Credit: Twitter

BOSTON — Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Health, along with three other hospitals, are currently in the midst of a mega-merger to bring the organizations under one umbrella. But as with most providers, they’re operating with a wide range of EHR vendors and versions.

There are three instances of Epic, three different versions of Meditech, athenahealth and Cerner, and the assumption is that we’ll rip and replace these versions and put in one monolith EHR, explained John Halamka, MD, Beth Israel Deaconess CIO at HL7’s DevDays on Tuesday.

[Also: Next-gen data management: From FHIR APIs to AI to genomics, tech is changing fast]

“That might be true if I had $2 or $3 billion,” or if I had the nerve to uproot the current EHR workflows, said Halamka. “But I don’t want to do that. So instead, what we’ve said is FHIR. Why don’t we just create a suite of apps, device neutral, then enable providers to have the appropriate workflow and experience, regardless of the transaction in the EHR.”

“This will enable me for the next five years or so to keep the EHRs in place and give people a unified experience,” he added.

But while the use of FHIR will allow the organization to save costs and fuel interoperability, there are still a few challenges in the U.S. to making full use of it, explained Halamka. “People think FHIR does more than it does at the moment. The trajectory is excellent, but we need to temper expectations.”

One of those issues is the lack of a patient wide matching system, where people are assigned a unique identifier. Halamka doesn’t think the industry can expect any changes in that under the current administration, nor any “major change in national identification habits.”

“We need to see some kind of service to track patient identity -- demographics alone aren’t sufficient,” said Halamka. Instead, a service could break down patients by their first name, a relative’s name and other things that can help us figure out who you are.

“We’ve created ways of saving that data and taking it place-to-place, but we’ve never had a way to get there,” he continued. “We told doctors they had to drive, but we didn’t build any roads. And we’re going to hold them accountable if they don’t get there.”

Another issue is that data sharing policies vary by state. So, for example, New Hampshire has different policies for the type of data that can be shared and its purpose, which differs from neighboring Massachusetts, he explained. “How are you supposed to coordinate care?”

While FHIR improves these issues, there are still 50 different states and six territories, “so 56 different policies,” said Halamka. “As we move from fee-for-service we have an imperative to improve care quality. But today, we can’t survive in a risk-based environment unless we share data.”

The quality and source of data also prove problematic, as the industry lacks standards, he explained. Consider consumer data, what should providers do with that data and how should it be interpreted?

“I think, the answer is that we need metadata, around the data, and we hope, maybe as a society we develop rules,” Halamka said. For example, FitBit is allowed to have a variable heart rate, but with a pacemaker, it’s not allowed.

“But please recognize, all of the underlying data you work with will have its flaws,” he continued. “Consider the source of data. There needs to be a solution to this mismatch problem because you can’t update everyone simultaneously. We need to accept the fact we’re going to have a lot of variation.”

And change won’t come from policymakers. “The government used to drive the agenda -- but I really think the private sector economy is where the action is … the change is going to come from you.”

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Interoperability, Workflow
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Next-gen medical devices
Top Story
Next-gen medical devices: Rethinking patient experience

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Mobile
Mobile
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement

Video

Hans Aubauer talks about improving care quality at HIMSS Europe event
Value-based healthcare: How will we get there?
Indu Subaiya discusses start-up community at HIMSS Europe event
Health 2.0 and HIMSS: Why coming together strengthens the healthcare community
Hans Mekenkamp talking about enterprise imaging at HIMSS Europe
Designing an enterprise imaging strategy for the future
Miguel González Sancho talking at himss europe
Understanding the impact of data and technology on European healthcare

More Stories

VA open FHIR API project discussion at HL7 event
VA tackles interoperability with open FHIR API project
MD Anderson to pay $4.3M for HIPAA violations

Credit: Google Maps

MD Anderson to pay $4.3M for HIPAA violations
improving the quality of data

Credit: Google Maps

How Boston Children's improved the quality of their data for billing
MedStar pilot program for new apps

Credit: Twitter

MedStar to pilot new apps for patient-reported outcome data
John Halamka speaking at HL7’s DevDays in Boston on Tuesday

John Halamka, MD, Beth Israel Deaconess CIO speaking at HL7’s DevDays in Boston on Tuesday. Credit: Twitter

Halamka believes FHIR can support EHR data sharing
Healthcare analytics discussed at HIMSS Big Data and Analytics event in San Francisco in June 2018
Healthcare analytics has a long way to go – but could get there quickly
Community Care of North Carolina deploys pop health platform to transform community care

Credit: Facebook

NC deploys pop health platform to transform community care
Jane Harper said during the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco

Jane Harper speaking during the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco.

Expert tips for vendor management: Set contractual expectations