Fed up with hunting down other providers' test results, physician built a new platform

Offices using the technology from his company, LabFinder.com, report receiving 64 percent fewer phone tag calls, and say office staff feel less overwhelmed.
By Bill Siwicki
August 02, 2018
02:19 PM
Share
exterior view of Medical Offices of Manhattan, New York

Medical Offices of Manhattan

Healthcare can be chaotic for caregivers, especially when it comes to the logistics of tracking down a patient's results on tests ordered by other providers. Clinicians can spend an excessive amount of time and energy on the telephone contacting other providers' offices or having staff waste valuable time and effort that can be focused on other patient care duties.

This chaos was getting to Robert Segal, MD, CEO of Medical Offices of Manhattan. So he took matters into his own hands and founded LabFinder.com, which offers a platform operated by patients, clinicians, and labs and imaging facilities that eliminates the hassle caregivers experience when trying to lay their hands on a patient’s test results from other providers.

Earlier this month, Quest Diagnostics subscribed to LabFinder’s network. And as is commonly the case with homegrown technologies, Segal’s own practice uses the platform, too. Segal’s colleague Denise Pate, MD, an internal medicine doctor at Medical Offices of Manhattan, uses LabFinder.com and has reaped rewards, she said.

Patients can book appointments for blood tests and imaging at centers that they are certain to accept their health insurance. The tool also enables patients to view their results on the portal and store their lab and radiology results on a secure site. Those results then can be shared with patients' various providers, allowing for more productive office visits and faster diagnoses and treatments, the vendor said.

"As a primary care doctor, I frequently share patients with specialists who need to access results that I have ordered, and vice versa," Pate said, adding that the technology helps her "spend less time tracking and chasing down results."

For example, one of Pate's patients saw her gynecologist for a new breast lump. Pate had ordered a mammogram a few months prior for the patient, which was normal. The patient was able to show the gynecologist the mammogram results that were stored in her portal, which then led to additional imaging immediately.

"Without the platform access, there may have been a delay in expediting further evaluation and work-up," Pate added.

Segal said the platform currently has 325,000 registered patients, 2,000 physicians and more than 130 diagnostic centers.

"As of March 2018, the platform decreases out-of-network spending by 94 percent," Segal said. "And physician offices report receiving 64 percent fewer phone tag calls, with office staff feeling less overwhelmed."

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Imaging, Patient Engagement, Workflow
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

AI code for digital base for hospitals
Top Story
What hospitals need for successful AI: a digital base

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management
Mayo Clinic kicks off massive Epic EHR go-live
Next-gen EHRs: Epic, Allscripts and others reveal future of electronic health records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
GDPR and US healthcare
Presentation: US healthcare and GDPR - Does it really matter?

More Stories

CommonWell Health Alliance presentation slide at HIMSS18

CommonWell Health Alliance presentation at HIMSS18. Credit: Twitter

Carequality and CommonWell rollout bi-directional health information exchange
exterior view of Medical Offices of Manhattan, New York

Medical Offices of Manhattan

Physician builds own test results platform
doctors meeting and sharing data in a hospital
AMIA says draft federal data strategy will improve data sharing, analytics
doctor scans bottle with handheld scanner to monitor prescriptions
NIC launches new platform for drug monitoring programs
exterior view of Orlando Orthopaedic Center in Florida

Credit: Orlando Orthopaedic Center

Third-party vendor error exposes data of 19K patients for 2 months
athenahealth EHR
athenahealth is not a cloud company, Greenlight’s David Einhorn says
How Northwell's approach to data cleansing aims to improve care
Case Western Reserve develops app and sensors to help smokers quit
Case Western Reserve develops app and sensors to help smokers quit