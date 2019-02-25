FDA, Flatiron Health expand cancer research partnership

The organizations will work together to evaluate real-world evidence from patient datasets to help regulatory decision making.
By Nathan Eddy
February 25, 2019
09:51 AM
Share

Photo: US FDA

Healthcare technology and services specialist Flatiron Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a two-year renewal and expansion of their research collaboration agreement, the Information Exchange and Data Transformation (INFORMED) program. The goal of the partnership is to evaluate how real-world evidence (RWE), derived from de-identified patient datasets curated from electronic health records (EHR), can help support regulatory decision-making.

WHY IT MATTERS

The two bodies will evaluate real-world cancer populations that are typically underrepresented in clinical trials, as well as focus on topics related to the use of RWE in regulatory decision-making.

These include validation of reliable real-world clinical endpoints, exploration of innovative applications such as real-world control arms, collaboration on new analytic methodologies, and characterization of data quality.

So far the collaboration, which began in 2016, has produced numerous peer-reviewed publications, and presentations at conferences like American Society for Clinical Oncology and American Association of Cancer Research.

ON THE RECORD

“In order for the entire industry to benefit from RWE, we must ensure that our datasets are comprehensive and of the highest quality,” Flatiron Health co-founder and president Zach Weinberg said in a statement. “At the end of the day, this is how we're closing the evidence gap in oncology: real-world patient experiences inform research, which ultimately leads to better cancer treatments and outcomes."

Richard Pazdur, director of FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence, added that the organization recognizes the “tremendous importance” of analyzing treatment data from the real world.

“We believe that regulatory-grade real-world data can help inform our decision-making so that we can provide cancer patients with better care,” Pazdur said.

He noted traditional clinical trials have long provided the high-quality evidence the FDA needs to determine whether a product is safe and effective for its intended use.

THE BIGGER TREND

The FDA recently published its strategic framework to advance RWE to support drug development, and has also established the Office of Drug Evaluation Science to help bolster its to understanding of how treatments impact patient populations in the real world.

Pazdur said traditional trials do not always represent the real world, lack clinical context, and may not provide sufficient follow-up to truly understand the impact of a new therapy on real-world patients.

In the first phase of the partnership, Flatiron provided the FDA with de-identified datasets to provide insights on cancer patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer being treated with immunotherapy.

These data, which included real-world endpoints such as progression, tumor response and reason for therapy discontinuation, supported a variety of outcomes research projects.

Under the updated agreement, Flatiron will also engage with the FDA through its life sciences partners, which are increasingly incorporating RWE into regulatory filings for label expansions, post-marketing studies, and other supportive use cases.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.

Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com

Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication. 

Topics: 
Clinical, Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Photo: US FDA

Top Story
FDA, Flatiron Health expand cancer research partnership

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
VA Cerner EHR Project CHIO Genevieve Morris resigns

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Decision Support
Analytics
Government & Policy

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Privacy & Security
Workflow

Video

Sponsored: Georgia USA, healthcare companies working together to foster innovation
How remote monitoring empowers high-risk patients at home
Sponsored: IT using AI, machine learning for more holistic cybersecurity approach
Sponsored: Data aggregator’s customized view into healthcare data

More Stories

Sedgwick SVP Andrea Buhl
Supporting patients is key for payer success
Sponsored: Data aggregator’s customized view into healthcare data
Apple VP of Health Dr. Sumbul Desai.
Apple’s health strategy: Democratizing health information
Clinicians need better opioid data within their workflows, says EHRA
Retina telemedicine tech helps save vision at Grady Health System

Grady Memorial Hospital.

Retina telemedicine tech helps save vision at Grady Health System
Human API nets $10 million in funding to advance machine learning tools
The power of engaging the patient

Credit: Philips

FDA clears Philips digital radiography system