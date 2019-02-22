FDA clears Philips DigitalDiagnost C90 radiography system

Health technology giant Royal Philips announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its DigitalDiagnost C90 radiography system.

WHY IT MATTERS

The ceiling-mounted radiography system features a live camera image directly displayed at the tube head, designed to increase patient throughput and decrease the time to diagnosis, Philips said.

The DigitalDiagnost C90 offers multiple detector options and features, such as SkyPlate detector sharing, with the ability to use a single detector across multiple compatible Philips DR rooms.

The company’s Unique 2 image processing software improves image quality like more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.

All Philips systems equipped with the software offer as a standard feature the ability to record fluoroscopy sequences without restrictions on duration, and Each and every single frame is fully processed, without significant additional computation time.

With Unqiue 2 the diagnostic information of each frame is displayed in real time, with the correct brightness and very low latency, offering consistent and stable image representation even when the image content varies rapidly.

The Eleva user interface lets technologists and radiologists personalize user settings with customizable presets and automation, while a touch monitor allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters in daily routine directly at the tube head.

The live camera helps with patient positioning by providing a clear view of the collimated area, which can help alleviate potential imprecise collimation such as with obese patients.

WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

In addition, Philips’ Bone Suppression software helps remove bone structures from chest images for an unobstructed view of soft tissue, allowing for a more accurate image interpretation.

The company claims the software can improve actionable nodule detection by up to 16.8 percent without the need to expose the patient to additional X-ray dose, and as part of Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.

Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com

Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.