Global Edition
Government & Policy

FCC opens Emergency Broadband Benefit program, offering monthly Internet discount

Eligible households can receive a $50 monthly reduction on internet service bills, along with up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop or tablet.
By Kat Jercich
May 14, 2021
01:03 PM

Photo by vorDa/Getty Images

The Federal Communications Commission this week opened enrollment for its Emergency Broadband Benefit program, aimed at expanding connectivity to people in need via discounted internet services.  

Those eligible for the program include people who experienced a substantial loss of income in 2020; individuals who currently receive or qualify for Lifeline benefits through federal programs such as SNAP; and households with incomes at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines.  

FCC Acting Chair Jessica Rosenworcel described the $3.2 billion initiative as "the largest ever program in the US to address broadband affordability."   "It will help families nationwide get online for work, education, healthcare and more," wrote Rosenworcel on Twitter.  

WHY IT MATTERS  

Congress included funding for the FCC program as part of the wide-ranging COVID-19 relief bill lawmakers passed this past December.   

Eligible households can receive a discount of up to $50 a month toward broadband service; those on qualifying tribal lands could receive a $75 monthly discount.  

Households may also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.  

Hundreds of fixed and mobile service providers are participating in the benefit, including Verizon and Comcast (Xfinity).  

Broadband expansion has been a perennial prioritization for policy makers who recognize it as a key tool for addressing the digital divide: Along with the billions of dollars toward allowing low-income families to pay their monthly Internet bills, that package also included $1.3 billion for strengthening Internet infrastructure in rural and tribal areas.  

"Millions of Americans are still struggling with everything from remote work to distance learning to telehealth simply because they lack the access to the internet they need,” said Tom Ferree, Chairman and CEO of the advocacy group Connected Nation, in a statement.  

"We believe this program will help address many of the digital inequities that persist – and are hopeful that this is only the beginning," Ferree continued.  

THE LARGER TREND  

The reliance on the Internet for telehealth amidst COVID-19 has made it clear to many policymakers and advocates that broadband access should be regarded as a utility, made available to all.  

Indeed, even with telehealth's potential to bridge the healthcare access gap, stakeholders have flagged the importance of ensuring it does not exacerbate existing inequities.    

Multiple studies have suggested that telehealth is being used less in disadvantaged areas, in repeated reminders of the digital divide.  

"Some Americans don't have or can't afford a phone," said U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Illinois, last year. "Will we allow them to be left behind in this revolution?"  

ON THE RECORD  

"As a national nonprofit that has been working for 20 years to help close the Digital Divide, we believe this program is one step closer to helping our most vulnerable and at-risk populations access resources they need to improve their quality of life," said Heather Gate, vice president of digital inclusion at Connected Nation.   

"But the work is not yet done," she said. "We must continue to strive for digital equity and digital inclusion for every American."

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Connected Health, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Government & Policy, Mobile

More regional news

The Mayo Clinic sign

Mayo Clinic, Kaiser put $100M toward hospital-at-home care

By
Kat Jercich
May 14, 2021
Consumerization in Healthcare for Patients and Providers

Consumerization in Healthcare for Patients and Providers

May 14, 2021
AltaMed, EHR

One health system's data archiving strategy for migrating to Epic

By
Bill Siwicki
May 14, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

The Mayo Clinic sign
Mayo Clinic, Kaiser put $100M toward hospital-at-home care

Most Read

Now is the time for providers to be proactive about telehealth
Amazon to soon launch telehealth offering in all 50 states, report says
Telehealth and RPM are improving care at Tanner Health System
UPMC uses RPM to study postpartum hypertension among Black and white women
Pandemic era telehealth grew most in wealthy and metro areas, RAND study shows
CareCentrix files corporate espionage lawsuit against Signify Health

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
CaptureRx ransomware attack exposes patient data; insurers fear telehealth overutilization
Sponsored by
Aamir Siddiqi, VMware's director of Healthcare End User Computing
How to achieve anywhere, anytime healthcare
Babymoon Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deborah Maufi
Reducing inequalities in maternal and newborn health
Professor Karol Sikora, chief medical officer at Rutherford Health
Using AI and data analytics to transform cancer treatments

More Stories

A welcome to Arizona sign
Arizona passes law to dramatically expand telehealth access
Sierra Pacific Orthopedics building
Engagement vendor helps Sierra Pacific wrangle patients in for vaccines
Light being shared among buildings
ONC announces launch of Health Interoperability Outcomes 2030 initiative
Babymoon Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deborah Maufi
Reducing inequalities in maternal and newborn health
A doctor speaking with a patient via videoconference
Remote cardiac monitoring programs have potential, but they're still falling short
Valley View Health Center Chehalis Clinic Washington telehealth
Valley View invests in connected health and infrastructure for better telehealth
Pat Combes Amazon Web Services interoperability
Amazon Web Services exec talks interoperability lessons from the past year
Podcast guest Samuel Hill
HIMSSCast: A beginner's guide to SASE frameworks