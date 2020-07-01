Global Edition
Telehealth

FCC boosts rural healthcare funding by $198M, with eye toward telehealth expansion

With many small and remote providers still in acute need of high-speed broadband, but the funding cap outpaced, the commission will carry forward unused funds from previous years to meet the need for virtual care.
By Mike Miliard
July 01, 2020
01:58 PM

The Federal Communications Commission announced this week that it would be allocating more money to be disbursed to rural providers and help them establish the broadband connectivity necessary to implement telehealth and virtual care during the coronavirus crisis.

WHY IT MATTERS
The FCC's Rural Health Care Program has seen intense interest in recent years from small providers nationwide seeking high-speed broadband to enable telehealth and remote patient-monitoring – so much so that the demand has outpaced the funding cap.

In 2018, the FCC developed new rules to help accommodate that increase in demand:

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>
  • Increasing the annual program funding cap for the first time in the Rural Health Care Program's history
  • Providing for that cap to be adjusted annually for inflation
  • Establishing a process to carry forward unused funds from past funding years for use in future funding years.

The Rural Health Care Program funding cap for funding year 2020 is $604.76 million.

This week, the Universal Service Administrative Company, which administers the rural program, was instructed this week by the FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau to carry forward as much as $197.98 million in unused money from prior funding years "to the extent necessary to satisfy funding year 2020 demand for the Program," according to the agency.

With the announcement, the total amount available for eligible healthcare providers during funding year 2020 will be $802.74 million, the most in its history.

THE LARGER TREND
The goal of the Rural Health Care Program, according to the FCC, is to boost healthcare quality for rural communities by ensuring access to telecommunications and broadband services.

The program currently comprises two initiatives: the Healthcare Connect Fund Program (launched in 2012), which provides support for high-capacity broadband connectivity and encourages the formation of state and regional broadband healthcare provider networks, and the Telecommunications Program (1997), which subsidizes the difference between urban and rural rates for telecommunications services.

Providers eligible for the program include: (1) post-secondary educational institutions offering healthcare instruction, teaching hospitals and medical schools; (2) community health centers or health centers providing healthcare to migrants; (3) local health departments or agencies; (4) community mental health centers; (5) not-for-profit hospitals; (6) rural health clinics; and (7) skilled nursing facilities. In addition, eligible providers must be non-profit or public.

ON THE RECORD
"In 2018, the FCC took swift action to ensure that the Rural Health Care Program better reflected the needs of and advances in connected care. Looking to the future, we gave providers more certainty by adjusting the cap annually for inflation and allowing unused funds from previous years to be carried forward," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai this week in announcing the expansion of funding opportunities.

"And now, more than ever, our foresight is fortuitous, as telehealth is proving to be critical in our fight against COVID-19. Today's announcement speaks to the FCC's commitment to ensuring that rural healthcare providers can continue to serve their communities during this difficult time and well into the future."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media

Topics: 
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Government & Policy, Network Infrastructure, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

UK MPs seek support for child health technology centre

By
Sara Mageit
July 01, 2020

Microsoft offers tools to protect patient data amid heightened COVID-19 security threats

By
Kat Jercich
June 30, 2020

Hasty rush to cloud hosting during COVID-19 crisis could set stage for 'cyberpandemic'

By
Mike Miliard
June 30, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Hundreds of industry groups call on Congress to advance permanent telehealth reform

Most Read

Providence St. Joseph's taps video tool to help facilitate end of life discussions
St. Petersburg's journey towards an integrated EHR system
What sort of staying power does telehealth really have?
Hospitals should prepare now for future telehealth demands
ATA CEO: 'Technology can be used to reimagine experiences'
Hospital EHR spending projected to reach $9.9B by 2024

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Analytics
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Mobile
Workforce

Video

Brazil's digital transformation is progressing despite challenges
Patients get taste of remote monitoring, want it to become permanent
The loneliness of the long-distance COVID-19 survivor
Patient-produced film documents living with MS

More Stories

UCSF pays $1.14 million to decrypt files after ransomware attack

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida (Google Earth)

Mayo Clinic announces advanced care at home model with Medically Home
After initial spike, telehealth visits are on the decline, report finds
Here's how smaller practices can prepare for continuing telehealth demands
Frank Cutitta
Loneliness is an issue for COVID-19 patients that tech alone can't solve, says former HIMSS employee
The loneliness of the long-distance COVID-19 survivor
German healthcare market rich with potential for app developers
The successes – and pitfalls – of using telehealth for home-based primary care