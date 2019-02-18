Facebook charged with misleading users on health data visibility

A report says the social network’s handling of personal health information put its users health at risk.
By Nathan Eddy
February 18, 2019
12:56 PM
Share

Facebook has been accused of misleading users in its Group platform about who can see their private information, and argues Facebook did not disclose how much information could be visible to outsiders — including health information.

WHY IT MATTERS

“Sharing of privately posted personal health information violates the law, but this serious problem with Facebook’s privacy implementation also presents an ongoing risk of death or serious injury to Facebook users,” the complaint states.

The report, written by CareSet Systems CTO and hacktivist Fred Trotter and healthcare attorney David Harlow, offers an in-depth review of the health data being shared, used and curated in these Facebook Groups.

The document argued that even though the social media site actively encourages users to share private health information in numerous ways, Facebook’s privacy and access control sets are inconsistently applied.

In addition, the report said Facebook allowed substantial patient health information to leak and charges that as a personal health record (PHR) platform, is in violation of the FTC Health Breach Notification rule.

“If you're diagnosed with a rare disease, you can join a group and connect with people with that condition all around the world so you're not alone,” CEO Mark Zuckerburg wrote in a company blog post announcing its Groups platform.

THE BIGGER TREND

The report pointed out that in April 2018, using grouply.io, Trotter was able to download the real names for the entire membership list — more than 10,000 people — of a Facebook Group where all members are positive for the BRCA mutation.

Most of the names on the downloaded list include email addresses, city of residences and employers of the women who participate in the Facebook Closed Group.

By placing ads in a way to “nudge” users into joining these healthcare groups, Facebook can profit from the clinical details it data mines from its user base, according to the document.

“Facebook makes money by offering its users a personal health record product, and then selling information it learns about its users with the PHR context,” the authors charged.

The U.S. government and Facebook are already negotiating a record, multibillion-dollar fine for the company’s privacy lapses — a collection of consumer advocates under the organization EPIC urged the FTC in January to penalize Facebook aggressively with “substantial fines,” perhaps exceeding $2 billion.

WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

Complaint co-author Andrea Downing, who co-moderates a group for breast cancer patients, helped call attention to a vulnerability in Facebook’s Group system called a Strict Inclusion Closed Group Reverse Lookup (SICGRL) attack, by which a supposedly closed group reveals a list of members to all users.

“For any Facebook Group with strict inclusion requirements, this functionality amounts to publishing a personal fact about the user, which is nonpublic user information,” the vulnerability report reads. 

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin. 

Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com

Twitter: @dropdeaded209 

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Digital transformation
Top Story
Digital transformation in healthcare remains complex and challenging

Most Read

How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
Biggest EHR challenges for 2018: Security, interoperability, clinician burnout
8 common questions about HL7
LabCorp goes down after network breach, putting millions of patient records at risk

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Government & Policy
Data Warehousing
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Privacy & Security
Workflow

Video

Telehealth delivers better remote care, improving outcomes
HL7’s Grieve: FHIR will set data free, empowering both patients and providers
HIMSS CTIO touches on consumerization of healthcare, interoperability
CMS deputy admin Boehler on new rules, interoperability and freeing data

More Stories

IoT, patient engagement, RCM, genomics, deep learning among new tech at HIMSS19
IoT, patient engagement, RCM, genomics, deep learning among new tech at HIMSS19
Analytics for mammography, pop health among new tech showcased at HIMSS19
Analytics for mammography, pop health showcased at HIMSS19
Premier CEO Susan DeVore: We have ‘a higher calling’
HIMSS19
HIMSS launches DIAM for Enterprise Imaging, Sanofi appoints chief digital officer
CMS deputy admin Boehler on new rules, interoperability and freeing data
Training 51,000 employees to learn Epic – lessons from the Plummer Project
AI, wearables, interoperability new products at HIMSS19
AI, wearables, interoperability new products at HIMSS19
Sponsored: Clinicians get performance boost from AI, intelligent apps and smart devices