Experian, Change Healthcare collaborating on new identity management platform

The tool will combine Experian's patient ID management technology with Change's nationwide Intelligent Healthcare Network.
By Mike Miliard
January 08, 2019
03:59 PM
Share

Change Healthcare and Experian Health have joined forces to develop new technology for the accurate identification of patients across care settings.

Officials from both companies said the platform will build on Experian Health identity management tools and work with Change Healthcare’s Intelligent Healthcare Network, helping match patient records across payers, providers and other healthcare organizations nationwide.

WHY IT MATTERS
Identity management is a longstanding challenge for healthcare, of course, and a major barrier to data exchange for more effective and efficient care. Inaccurate matching is also also a potential risk to patient safety.

Change Healthcare and Experian Health say this new product will offer a secure, scalable and HIPAA-compliant ID record-matching capability platform, helping enable financial, administrative and clinical improvements.

THE LARGER TREND
The two companies point to recent data from Pew Research Center that showed as many as one in five patient records are not matched accurately, even within specific healthcare systems, and note that a similar proportion of hospital CIOs say they've attributed at least one case of patient harm to identity mixups.

In a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services earlier this year, Pew Charitable Trusts called for renewed effort to help tackle the challenge of patient matching. Other groups, including AHIMA, CHIME, and Healthcare IT News' parent company HIMSS, have asked Congress for similar action. Various fixes, whether based on ubiquitous tech such as smartphones or emerging networks such as blockchain, have been proposed.

ON THE RECORD
"It’s imperative the healthcare industry focus on accurate patient identification and data management to improve overall patient safety," said Jennifer Schulz, group president, Experian Health. "This new partnership aligns with our commitment to connect and simplify healthcare in a data-driven world and ultimately deliver an optimal consumer experience."

"Secure identity management is key to improving patient safety and capturing full value from the billions of dollars invested in electronic health record systems," added Kris Joshi, executive vice president, Change Healthcare. "Healthcare is a team sport, and various players have to coordinate to provide optimal care to a patient."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Interoperability, Privacy & Security, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Top Story
IBM exec on the ins and outs of securing internet of things devices in healthcare

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Analytics
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Cloud Computing
Women In Health IT

Video

Verizon’s Nancy Green
IT pros need flexibility amid disruption in healthcare
Maria Lensing, vice president of global healthcare solutions at AT&T
Taking advantage of 50 billion connected devices by 2020
Mark Duman, managing director of MD Healthcare Consultants
Patient innovation needs clinician buy-in
James Freed, CIO, Health Education England
Building a digital-ready workforce

More Stories

Lack of women CEOs is a problem for healthcare, Oliver Wyman says
Mark Duman, managing director of MD Healthcare Consultants
Patient innovation needs clinician buy-in
James Freed, CIO, Health Education England
Building a digital-ready workforce
NHS hospital sign
Tech to play 'central role' in delivery of NHS long-term plan in England
HIMSS CHIME CIO

Ed Kopetsky of Stanford Children's is the John E. Gall, Jr. CIO of the Year. 

HIMSS and CHIME name Ed Kopetsky of Stanford Children's CIO of the Year
Vocera Smartbadge
Vocera unveils Smartbadge combining mobile phone, clinical communications
GE AI HIMSS19

Keith Bigelow of GE Healthcare says the industry is on a journey to precision health that starts with driving down costs and improving patient experience. 

GE to show AI apps and smart devices for precision health at HIMSS19
New data tool compares Australia’s health performance against the world