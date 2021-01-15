Global Edition
Compliance & Legal

Excellus will pay $5.1M to OCR after data breach affects 9.3M people

The breach lasted for more than a year and resulted in the disclosure of individuals' names, Social Security numbers and other protected health information.
By Kat Jercich
January 15, 2021
03:21 PM
People in a darkened room at a computer

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights announced Friday that Excellus Health Plan, also known as Excellus BlueCrossBlueShield, has agreed to pay $5.1 million to settle potential HIPAA violations.

The potential violations regarded a breach lasting nearly a year and a half that affected over 9.3 million people, said OCR.

"We know that the most dangerous hackers are sophisticated, patient, and persistent. Health care entities need to step up their game to protect the privacy of people’s health information from this growing threat," said OCR Director Roger Severino in a statement.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

WHY IT MATTERS

Excellus is a New York-based health insurer that provides insurance coverage to more than 1.5 million people in upstate and western New York. 

In September 2015, Excellus filed a breach report stating that cybercriminals had gained unauthorized access to its IT systems. The attackers had installed malware and conducted snooping activities, ultimately resulting in the disclosure of the protected health information of more than 9.3 million individuals. 

This included names, addresses, dates of birth, email addresses, Social Security numbers, bank account information, health plan claims and clinical treatment information, according to OCR.

In addition, Excellus reported that the breach began on or before December 23, 2013 and ended on May 11, 2015 – about 17 months later. 

OCR’s investigation found potential violations of HIPAA rules, including failures to implement risk management, information system activity review, access controls and a failure to conduct an enterprise-wide risk analysis.

In addition to the monetary settlement, Excellus will undertake a corrective action plan including two years of monitoring.

THE LARGER TREND

Although the Excellus incident occurred more than five years ago, health systems and hospitals have faced a continuing spate of cyberattacks – compounded further by the COVID-19 crisis, increased reliance on telehealth and now the vaccine rollout

Last fall, HHS, the FBI and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned of an "increased and imminent" cyber threat to hospitals and offered basic suggestions for how hospitals and healthcare organizations can shore up their defenses.

ON THE RECORD

"Hacking continues to be the greatest threat to the privacy and security of individuals’ health information. In this case, a health plan did not stop hackers from roaming inside its health record system undetected for over a year, which endangered the privacy of millions of its beneficiaries,” said Severino.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Government & Policy, Privacy & Security, Quality and Safety

More regional news

Nurse using tablet

How to Build a Patient Experience We All Want and Need

By
Salesforce
January 15, 2021
A person sneezes into their elbow in front of a computer

Accolade to buy telehealth startup 2nd.MD for $460M

By
Kat Jercich
January 15, 2021
CHI Franciscan Mission Control Command Center bullpen

CHI Franciscan's Mission Control Command Center bullpen

CHI Franciscan's AI-fueled Mission Control Center reaps enormous wins

By
Bill Siwicki
January 15, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

CHI Franciscan Mission Control Command Center bullpen

CHI Franciscan's Mission Control Command Center bullpen
CHI Franciscan's AI-fueled Mission Control Center reaps enormous wins

Most Read

Indonesia’s KPCPEN to accelerate preparation of COVID-19 vaccine through local partnerships
HHS: More than 2M patients affected by breaches reported in October
NHS England report calls for law to require greater sharing of patient data
Fauci touts importance of data sharing amidst COVID-19 vaccine news
Trump fires CISA Director Christopher Krebs by tweet
Major security incidents are the new normal for hospitals and health systems

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Telehealth
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Women In Health IT

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
Flo Health settles with FTC over data sharing; feds tell states not to hold vaccine in reserve
Sponsored by
Lina Shadid, health industries lead at PwC Middle East
Middle East's investment in digital transformation is paying off
Jay Nakashima, executive director of eHealth Exchange
eHealth Exchange chief discusses interoperability innovation
HIMSS Media top stories
Optum, Change join forces while Haven pulls the plug; patient engagement tools can speed vaccine rollout

More Stories

Vaccine vials by a laptop computer
Epic, Cerner and other health IT heavy hitters join forces for Vaccine Credential Initiative
People lining up for vaccines

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

States rely on wide range of IT systems to manage COVID-19 vaccines
cybersecurity, EMA, vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data leaked by hackers
Doctor wearing PPE
Championing the caregiver experience
HHS OCR Director Roger Severino

HHS OCR Director Roger Severino (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

Banner Health agrees to pay $200k to settle potential HIPAA violations
Sterling Structural Therapy EHR practice management

Sterling Structural Therapy in Carefree, Arizona

How one small practice found big ROI from EHR-PM integration
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Supreme Court rejects using telehealth for abortion
Senior wearing medical monitoring bracelet
CMS issues final rule on healthcare technology access for seniors