Excel Medical delivers new MDI solution for Epic's EHR

Medical device integration and analytics vendor Excel Medical, a company that markets technologies designed to eradicate unexpected deaths in hospitals, announced its solution for Epic.

Excel said the offering delivers physiological data, including waveforms, vitals and clinical alarms, into Epic’s workflows across Hyperspace, Canto, Haiku and Rover applications.

Today’s clinicians are overburdened with time demands and are looking for real-time patient data via their EHRs. But the process hasn’t been fully streamlined, causing clinician burnout not to mention unexpected deaths in U.S. hospitals.

Excel said the new tool is designed to ease that burden by using a single platform to support patient monitors, medical devices, alarm management, digital cardiac monitor documentation, and real-time physiological surveillance.

Last May, we reported that Excel Medical debuted Wave, an FDA-cleared patient surveillance and predictive algorithm platform that's now available in Epic's App Orchard.

"Being in App Orchard is not only a game changer for Excel, but more important, it opens the doors to improved patient surveillance for clinical care teams," said Mary Baum, chief strategy officer at Excel Medical.

The platform is available through the vendor's AlarmView and TeleTrend apps in the app store, which opened in 2017. Both apps enable hospital information systems to make predictive analytics an actionable process, according to Excel Medical.

“We all are aware of the clinical limitations of traditional MDI: it simply provides a vital sign into a flowsheet,” said Lance Burton, president of Excel Medical, in a statement. “This misses the majority of the patient’s clinical picture and impedes workflows. By delivering clinical content across Epic’s suite of applications, Excel Medical supports clinical decision making.”

