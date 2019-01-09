Excel Medical delivers new MDI solution for Epic's EHR

The medical device integration tool can deliver data to clinicians within Epic’s workflow.
By Diana Manos
January 09, 2019
12:14 PM
Share
Excel Medical Epic

Medical device integration and analytics vendor Excel Medical, a company that markets technologies designed to eradicate unexpected deaths in hospitals, announced its solution for Epic.

Excel said the offering delivers physiological data, including waveforms, vitals and clinical alarms, into Epic’s workflows across Hyperspace, Canto, Haiku and Rover applications.

WHY IT MATTERS

Today’s clinicians are overburdened with time demands and are looking for real-time patient data via their EHRs. But the process hasn’t been fully streamlined, causing clinician burnout not to mention unexpected deaths in U.S. hospitals.

Excel said the new tool is designed to ease that burden by using a single platform to support patient monitors, medical devices, alarm management, digital cardiac monitor documentation, and real-time physiological surveillance.

Last May, we reported that Excel Medical debuted Wave, an FDA-cleared patient surveillance and predictive algorithm platform that's now available in Epic's App Orchard.

"Being in App Orchard is not only a game changer for Excel, but more important, it opens the doors to improved patient surveillance for clinical care teams," said Mary Baum, chief strategy officer at Excel Medical.

The platform is available through the vendor's AlarmView and TeleTrend apps in the app store, which opened in 2017. Both apps enable hospital information systems to make predictive analytics an actionable process, according to Excel Medical.

ON THE RECORD

“We all are aware of the clinical limitations of traditional MDI: it simply provides a vital sign into a flowsheet,” said Lance Burton, president of Excel Medical, in a statement. “This misses the majority of the patient’s clinical picture and impedes workflows. By delivering clinical content across Epic’s suite of applications, Excel Medical supports clinical decision making.” 

Diana Manos is a Washington, D.C.-area freelance writer specializing in healthcare, wellness and technology. 

Twitter: @Diana_Manos
Email the writer: dnewsprovider@gmail.com 

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication. 

Topics: 
Clinical, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Top Story
Dell EMC exec on multi-cloud frameworks, IoT

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Patient Engagement
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Cloud Computing
Women In Health IT

Video

Verizon’s Nancy Green
IT pros need flexibility amid disruption in healthcare
Maria Lensing, vice president of global healthcare solutions at AT&T
Taking advantage of 50 billion connected devices by 2020
Mark Duman, managing director of MD Healthcare Consultants
Patient innovation needs clinician buy-in
James Freed, CIO, Health Education England
Building a digital-ready workforce

More Stories

Allscripts, Microsoft team up on new tech for clinical research in the cloud
Lack of women CEOs is a problem for healthcare, Oliver Wyman says
IBM exec on the ins and outs of securing internet of things devices in healthcare
Mark Duman, managing director of MD Healthcare Consultants
Patient innovation needs clinician buy-in
James Freed, CIO, Health Education England
Building a digital-ready workforce
At UChicago Medicine, patient satisfaction scores soar with digital rounds

UChicago Medicine.

At UChicago Medicine, patient satisfaction scores soar with digital rounds
GE Healthcare, Vanderbilt partner on AI-enabled precision medicine
NHS hospital sign
Tech to play 'central role' in delivery of NHS long-term plan in England