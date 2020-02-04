Europe/UK
Workforce

WHO taps Hans Kluge as next regional director for Europe

Kluge will be succeeding Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab, now deputy director-general of the WHO.
By Leontina Postelnicu
February 04, 2020
03:55 AM

Pictured: Dr Hans Kluge; Credit: WHO

This week, Belgian medical doctor Hans Kluge has assumed office as the World Health Organization’s European regional director for the next five years, succeeding Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab, now the agency’s deputy director-general.

Dr Kluge will oversee the international work on health across the 53 countries of the WHO European region, taking over from interim director Dr Piroska Östlin.

“I am committed to delivering united action for better health,” he said in a statement. “This means applying the best data and evidence, demanding increasing investment in health, strengthening our health systems around people’s needs, and extending inclusive and non-discriminatory access to health care to all. By so doing, we build fair, happy, sustainable societies for ourselves and generations to come.”

Yesterday (3 February), the WHO’s executive board also appointed Dr Matshidiso Moeti for a second term as regional director for Africa.

WHY IT MATTERS

Dr Kluge, who has over 25 years of experience in public health, was most recently leading the Division of Health Systems and Public Health at the WHO's European office. 

In the new role, he will focus on supporting the transformation of health systems on “all levels”, ensuring health security in the face of threats, and more, the agency said. 

THE LARGER PICTURE

In October 2019, the WHO organised the first meeting of a technical advisory group that will aim to help countries around the world and their citizens benefit from the use of digital health tools.

“WHO’s goal is to ensure digital technologies for health are safe and that proven tools reach everyone, everywhere,” said at the time Bernardo Mariano, director of WHO’s department of digital health and innovation.

“Digital health can help expand primary health care, allow health workers to fight resurgent or new diseases and ensure people can benefit from the transformation in digital health. What we call ‘digital health’ today will be, in future, known simply as the way we deliver health services in the digital age,” Mariano added.

Dr Indra Joshi, head of digital health and AI for NHSX, and Hal Wolf, president and CEO of Healthcare IT News parent organisation HIMSS, are two of the group’s members, which brings together 20 experts in the field.

ON THE RECORD

“In recent months, I have been fortunate to visit each and every country in the European Region, listening to the concerns and problems facing patients, caregivers, health workers, ministers and presidents alike,” Dr Kluge said. “No single person, no one country, can tackle all the health challenges they face alone. But if we combine our efforts to find practical, context-specific approaches, we can and will.”

Topics: 
Workforce

More regional news

Former NHSX director goes global in new DIT post

By
Piers Ford
February 03, 2020

AI in Health and Care Award launches in the UK

By
Leontina Postelnicu
January 31, 2020

New German Digital Healthcare Act – What’s in it for the patient?

By
Anna Engberg
January 29, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
Is that a glass ceiling I can see through?

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management
Kaiser Permanente to open medical school in 2020 with focuses on data, virtual reality
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Workflow
Compliance & Legal

Video

Patient portal MyChart giving patients power
St Jansdal's journey to EMRAM Stage 7 and beyond
Telemedicine faces challenges progressing from diagnosis to treatment
Leveraging digital technology to become clinically efficient

More Stories

Tech heavyweights, others call on HHS to release info blocking rules
eClinicalWorks focusing on consumerism, doc burnout, interoperability at HIMSS20
eClinicalWorks focusing on consumerism, doc burnout, interoperability at HIMSS20
Leveraging digital technology to become clinically efficient
Former NHSX director goes global in new DIT post
Australia launches new program to equip nurses and midwives with digital health skills
5G is here: How health systems can capitalize on the new cellular standard
NHSX committed to building a digital-ready NHS workforce
Accenture sees big health IT roles for AI and emerging technologies in 2020