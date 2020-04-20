'Using data to support the entire COVID-19 response ecosystem'

In its aims to reduce the burden on the government and NHS during the coronavirus outbreak, Iotics is offering a more seamless solution to providing the status of vital care bed availability.

Using state-of-the-art digital twin technology, Iotics has created a digital twin of every hospital in England, indicating the number of care beds available in the UK.

The project also has the potential to add new sources of data for test results, ventilator utilisation and patient administration.

WHY IT MATTERS

The NHS is currently dealing with substantial amounts of pressure in coordinating an informed response due to a lack of real time, event based, data access.

This technology could provide a secure tool in encouraging authorities and hospitals to provide essential bed availability data and will consequently empower hospital managers to coordinate resources locally, directing patients to available beds and ventilators. It will also free up practitioners and care providers to focus on people.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

By providing a national view of resources, CriticalCare will allow the government and global leaders to make informed widescale decisions in real-time.

Digital twin technology creates virtual replicas of physical devices and has previously been used to run simulations prior to building and deploying devices. The first concept arose at NASA where full scale replicas of spacecrafts were built in order to mirror and diagnose problems in orbit.

Iotics is passionate about empowering enterprises in their unique digital transformation trajectories. Its powerful operating data toolset has already successfully been used by the likes of Rolls-Royce Power Systems and BAM Nuttal.

ON THE RECORD

A statement from Robin Brattel, CEO at Iotics said: “The inability to access, mobilise and utilise data is having crippling effects on the public, first-responders, healthcare services and businesses.”

He adds: “It is paramount to have access to all relevant data to make informed decisions, so at Iotics we can harness and integrate unstructured data stuck in multiple silos and make it available to the entire COVID-19 response ecosystem. We are currently talking to people at hospital, local and national level as well as other technology partners to see how we can accelerate deployment.”