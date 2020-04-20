Europe/UK
Workflow

'Using data to support the entire COVID-19 response ecosystem'

Iotics is aiming to provide real-time care bed availability across the UK.
By Sara Mageit
April 20, 2020
12:38 PM

Credit: Iotics

In its aims to reduce the burden on the government and NHS during the coronavirus outbreak, Iotics is offering a more seamless solution to providing the status of vital care bed availability.

Using state-of-the-art digital twin technology, Iotics has created a digital twin of every hospital in England, indicating the number of care beds available in the UK.

The project also has the potential to add new sources of data for test results, ventilator utilisation and patient administration.

WHY IT MATTERS

The NHS is currently dealing with substantial amounts of pressure in coordinating an informed response due to a lack of real time, event based, data access.

This technology could provide a secure tool in encouraging authorities and hospitals to provide essential bed availability data and will consequently empower hospital managers to coordinate resources locally, directing patients to available beds and ventilators. It will also free up practitioners and care providers to focus on people.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

By providing a national view of resources, CriticalCare will allow the government and global leaders to make informed widescale decisions in real-time.

Digital twin technology creates virtual replicas of physical devices and has previously been used to run simulations prior to building and deploying devices. The first concept arose at NASA where full scale replicas of spacecrafts were built in order to mirror and diagnose problems in orbit.

Iotics is passionate about empowering enterprises in their unique digital transformation trajectories. Its powerful operating data toolset has already successfully been used by the likes of Rolls-Royce Power Systems and BAM Nuttal.

ON THE RECORD

A statement from Robin Brattel, CEO at Iotics said: “The inability to access, mobilise and utilise data is having crippling effects on the public, first-responders, healthcare services and businesses.”

He adds: “It is paramount to have access to all relevant data to make informed decisions, so at Iotics we can harness and integrate unstructured data stuck in multiple silos and make it available to the entire COVID-19 response ecosystem. We are currently talking to people at hospital, local and national level as well as other technology partners to see how we can accelerate deployment.”

Topics: 
Workflow

More regional news

Credit: Stephen Dawson

Roundup: NHS Wales creates system for storing COVID-19 results, X-ON develops remote consultations and more briefs

By
Sophie Porter
April 20, 2020

Credit: Emirates

Emirates becomes world’s first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 testing

By
Rachel McArthur
April 17, 2020

Credit: techUK

'The key is coordination' - How techUK is helping the health tech sector integrate during COVID-19

By
Sophie Porter
April 17, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

Credit: Stephen Dawson
Roundup: NHS Wales creates system for storing COVID-19 results and more briefs

Most Read

Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
Epic, Cerner and others reveal just how their EHRs are interoperable
CMS Administrator Seema Verma calls for an end to physician fax machines by 2020
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management
Mayo Clinic kicks off massive Epic EHR go-live

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Artificial Intelligence
Quality and Safety

Webinars

More Webinars

Patient Engagement
Privacy & Security
Workflow

Video

Improving population care using social determinants of health
Coronavirus emphasizes need for interoperability
Using precision medicine for better decision support, outcomes
MIT creates challenge to 'hack' COVID-19

More Stories

Google says it blocks 18 million COVID-19 related scam emails each day
During pandemic, telehealth visits soar from 10 per week to 300 at group practice

Credit: Emirates

Emirates becomes world’s first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 testing
Cybersecurity in the time of COVID-19

Credit: techUK

'The key is coordination' - How techUK is helping the health tech sector integrate during COVID-19

A screengrab of the COVID-19 tracker.

Philippines’ DOH launches new COVID-19 tracker
FCC announces first hospitals to win COVID-19 Telehealth Program funding

Hawaii Pacific Health CIO Steve Robertson, left, and CEO Ray Vara, center, are honored for their third HIMSS Davies award by Hawaii Lt. Gov. Dr. Josh Green.

Hawaii Pacific Health describes its third Davies Award win for pop health innovations