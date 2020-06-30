UK rolls out AI-based cancer detection for NHS patients

Leader in AI-powered cancer diagnostics, Ibex Medical Analytics and provider of digital pathology services in the NHS, LDPath, have announced the UK’s first rollout of clinical grade AI application for cancer detection in pathology.

This platform will support pathologists in enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

WHY IT MATTERS

Over the years, a global increase in cancer cases has coincided with a decline in the number of pathologists around the world.

Traditional pathology involves manual processes that have remained the same for years. These processes involve slides to be analysed by pathologists using microscopes, and reporting is often carried out on pieces of paper.

The limited availability of pathologists has required couriers to transport glass slides containing tissue samples between different locations to access expert opinions.

LDPath, which provides histopathological imaging and reporting services to 24 NHS trusts throughout the UK, will use its position as a digitally enabled provider within the NHS to integrate Ibex’s Galen Prostate platform into its digital pathology workflow.

With the CE-marked platform from Ibex, prostate biopsies at LDPath will be reviewed by an AI algorithm concomitant with the pathologist’s diagnosis.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

In recent times, it has been highlighted that the shortage of pathologists in the UK has led to delays in cancer diagnosis, which can take up to six weeks. Together with increased demand, this is exerting pressure on pathology departments while also raising concerns about diagnostic accuracy.

In addition, such supply and demand issues contribute to critical issues for NHS diagnostics, including breached National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) cancer guidelines and an increased dependency on expensive temporary solutions.

ON THE RECORD

Sanj Lallie, director of operations at LDPath said: “This is a significant step in realising the benefits of AI tools within the UK as we continue to redefine traditional workflows across our NHS network. Our NHS clients will benefit from this additional quality assurance measure as well as new service offerings, including singular AI screening of all prostate biopsies within a 24 hour period and UKAS internal audits.”

Joseph Mossel, Ibex Medical Analytics CEO and co-founder said: “We are excited to collaborate with LDPath to bring a paradigm shift for pathology in the UK, and around the world, increasing efficiency and improving accuracy of cancer diagnostics.”

“Cancer cases continue to rise, and with the pathology practice experiencing a worldwide shortage, AI-based technologies can drive new workflows for pathology that will be critical for improving cancer care practices for patients, pathologists, labs and entire healthcare systems.”