UK MP faults continuing use of technology susceptible to cyber-attack in NHS

UK's Labour shadow Cabinet Officer minister Jo Platt warned the government of dangers of the 2,300 NHS computers which still run on Windows XP.
By Cara Dartnell-Steinberg
July 17, 2019
11:06 AM

Continuing use of technology susceptible to cyber-attack in NHS says Labour MP

Although the numbers of computers using Windows XP make up just 0.16% of the NHS IT estate (a decrease from 4.7% in 2017), Jo Platt claims it reflects the lack of resources the government is investing into updating cybersecurity systems. A 2017 report by the National Audit Office directly connected the use of Windows XP with increased cyber weakness. Indeed, Microsoft halted support of the system in 2014. Consequences of cyber-attacks include doctors not being able to view patients’ test results or scans, hackers having access to personal information or even tampering with medical records.

THE LARGER TREND

Platt’s warning followed the report presented by Lord Darzi (co-director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation) to the House of Lords calling for drastic improvements in NHS cybersecurity. He asked for the hiring of more cybersecurity experts into IT teams, integrating “fire-breaks” into networks allowing specific systems to be isolated and having clearer information and advice available on cybersecurity issues. Since the spread of the WannaCry virus produced serious disorders in NHS organisations in 2017 and cost the NHS an estimated £92m, awareness of cybersecurity has increased and the government has pledged that the NHS would update all its devices by January 2020.  

ON THE RECORD

Jo Platt emphasised that, “The Government is seriously lacking the leadership, strategy and co-ordination we need across the public sector to keep us and our data safe and secure. How many more warnings will it take before they listen and take action?”

Lord Darzi, co-director of IGHI, noted, “We are in the midst of a technological revolution that is transforming the way we deliver and receive care. But as we become increasingly reliant on technology in healthcare, we must address the emerging challenges that arise in parallel.

“For the safety of patients, it is critical to ensure that the data, devices and systems that uphold our NHS and therefore our nation’s health are secure.”

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Privacy & Security
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

The UK’s first new-build "paperless" hospital Chase Farm Hospital says it has improved clinical safety and dramatically reduced admin, releasing more time for patient care. 

Top Story
NHSX to manage commercial deals for patient data, and other European news briefs

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
VA Cerner EHR Project CHIO Genevieve Morris resigns

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Workflow
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
How Etsimo is helping patients stay healthy longer
Addressing unique EHR challenges in New Zealand
Assessing the state of cloud security
Dell Med School CIO: Time for hospitals to wake up to patient needs

More Stories

SPH Analytics, SA Ignite to merge, boosting their pop health, MIPS offerings
SPH Analytics, SA Ignite to merge, boosting their pop health, MIPS offerings
Telemedicine consultation.
Telemedicine is poised to grow as its popularity increases among physicians and patients
For value-based care, a Texas health system puts cost and risk data at the point of care

An example of some of the data the Texas health system now provides caregivers at the point of care.

For value-based care, a Texas health system puts cost and risk data at the point of care

The HIMSS Analytics team on site at the hospital.

Meet the first INFRAM Stage 6 hospital: King Abdulaziz Medical City
Massachusetts to fund pilots expanding digital training for entry-level healthcare workers
Using AI to drive prescriptive, analytic patient outcomes
Survey shows progress in digitising nursing care
Culture change needed to curb the opioid epidemic