Europe/UK
Government & Policy

UK government seeks new healthcare data guardian

The new national data guardian will oversee the collection and use of patient data.
By Sara Mageit
August 19, 2020
10:50 AM

The Department of Health and Social Care is seeking a new national data guardian (NDG) to advise and challenge the healthcare system on safeguarding patient data.

The data guardian is expected to represent the interests of patients and the public, ensuring people’s confidential information is kept securely and shared appropriately.

The role is offered at £45,000 per annum, working two to three days per week and will be chosen by a panel including NHSX chief Matthew Gould and deputy director of data and information governance policy, Simon Madden.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

WHY IT MATTERS

In 2018, the NDG role was given statutory powers to guide and challenge the health and social care system.

Public bodies including hospitals, care homes and commissioners of services, as well as relevant outsourcers, are expected to take note of the national data guardian’s guidance on data processing.

The NDG can also issue informal guidance about data processing and is responsible for presenting an annual report to the health secretary.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

The successful applicant will replace Dame Fiona Caldicott who was appointed the first national data guardian (NDG) in 2014.

In 2019, she was appointed as the first statutory NDG for health and social care, nearly five years after the role was created.

Caldicott's work includes advising on the use of people's data in the NHS's COVID-19 test, track and trace system. In June, she called for the NHS and social care services to ensure there are “no surprises” for citizens in how their data is used.

ON THE RECORD

The job advert says: “This is a high-profile role which would ideally be filled by someone with knowledge of health and social care organisations and the system, the information governance framework within which they operate and in particular the common law duty of confidentiality, how modern information technology can impact on the privacy of individuals, and public attitudes towards the use of health and care data.”

Topics: 
Government & Policy

More regional news

COVID-19 and the future of care delivery

August 18, 2020

New digital workplace framework launched by NHS SBS could save £75m

By
Sara Mageit
August 17, 2020

Public Health England’s chief executive reflects on lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis

By
Sara Mageit
August 17, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Public Health England’s chief executive reflects on lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis

Most Read

Former Kaiser CEO George Halvorson promotes universal healthcare through 'Medical Advantage' for all
Providers support Value in Health Care Act that amends MACRA payment model
New Senate bill takes aim at patient matching improvements, with help from the post office
COVID-19: Lessons from Thailand’s BIDI & Samitivej Group of Hospitals
HHS announces billion-dollar push toward experimental COVID-19 vaccine
HHS is releasing additional $10B to hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Lessons Sweden learned from its COVID-19 response
CIO of the Year Probst talks healthcare challenges
Best practices for medication decision support
ONC to give HIEs a monetary boost; Q2 sees big dip in healthcare M&A activity

More Stories

COVID-19 and the future of care delivery
Brigham and Women's pilots new program to support provider mental health
CIO of the Year Probst talks healthcare challenges
A month after CDC COVID-19 reporting change, some hospitals still have trouble
ICD-10 codes don't accurately capture COVID-19 symptoms, study shows
Interoperability for improved care coordination amid COVID 19
New digital workplace framework launched by NHS SBS could save £75m
Public Health England’s chief executive reflects on lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis