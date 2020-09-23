UAE’s Medcare Hospitals to adopt TrakCare healthcare information system

The UAE’s Medcare Hospitals is to implement a unified healthcare information system (HIS) across its locations in Dubai and Sharjah, it has been confirmed. This follows an agreement with the US-headquartered software systems and technology company, InterSystems.

Medcare – a premium private healthcare provider and part of parent group, Aster DM Healthcare – will employ InterSystems’ TrakCare HIS in its four hospitals and 15 medical centres.

According to InterSystems, TrakCare provides “clinical, administrative, and financial information as a single source” for each patient in a single electronic patient record.

“TrakCare’s clear presentation of clinically relevant information, powerful clinical decision-support capabilities, and insightful analytics and reporting enable its users to make informed decisions quickly. Shared workflows enhance communication and enable seamless care-team collaboration,” it states on its website.

Trakcare is currently serving an estimated 100 million people in 27 countries, it added.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Solutions offered within Medcare's HIS will reportedly include the core cloud-hosted TrakCare Electronic Patient Record, which allows healthcare teams “immediate access” to patient information.

Meanwhile, the TrakCare Managed Solution is a private EMR service that apparently follows a “pay-per-usage” business model.

Utilising TrakCare suggests that Medcare would be able to later seamlessly align with the UAE authorities’ plans for a Health Information Exchange (HIE) that connects public and private systems.

Medcare is not the first to implement TrakCare in the UAE this year. In April for example, Pure Health – which manages a network of 115 laboratories in the country – signed an agreement to deploy the InterSystems TrakCare Lab Enterprise (TCLE), which includes pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical phases of laboratory processing.

ON THE RECORD

“Our partnership with InterSystems is proof that Medcare is committed to making every effort to pave the way for technologically-advanced healthcare services that are outstanding by all standards… all the while maintaining the efficiency of our operations,” said Andre Daoud, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres. “It is in line with Medcare’s strategic approach that we implement the latest technologies for efficient patient care processes, and TrakCare will further improve service by efficiently automating and streamlining hospital operations like results reporting, order entry and access to diagnostic images.

“This, in turn, also leads to improved communication between members of staff within a hospital.”