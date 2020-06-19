Europe/UK
Patient Engagement

UAE ministry launches COVID-19 'virtual information centre'

Available in five languages, the website aims to serve as a national awareness platform, and comes in response to government directives to use “smart solutions in MoHAP’s curative and preventive services” to contain the spread of COVID-19.
By Rachel McArthur
June 19, 2020
09:58 AM

Credit: UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a COVID-19 “virtual information centre” that aims to serve as a national awareness platform, it has announced in a statement.

Called 'Your Health, Our Priority', the website – released in five languages (English, Arabic, Urdu, Farsi, and Mandarin) – features a health database that focuses on providing advice, recommendations, precautions, and guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UAE health authorities. The platform also comprises a 'Virtual Doctor' service where users can assess their health condition should they suffer from symptoms similar to those caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus. Latest statistics related to the outbreak in the country will also be published.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

This new virtual offering has been released to “help alleviate the flow of patients with normal cold or flu symptoms to health facilities in light of the current circumstances,” the MoHAP said.

The website also features a section dedicated to those who would like to volunteer in support of the government’s  efforts towards fighting COVID-19. Volunteers can enroll in medical or administrative roles.

As of 18 June, the UAE has recorded a total of 42,982 cases of COVID-19, out of which 28,861 have fully recovered so far. A total 293 lives have been lost to the coronavirus in the country since the outbreak.

ON THE RECORD

Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, assistant undersecretary of the support services sector said that 'Your Health, Our Priority' comes “in response to the government directives for exploiting smart solutions in MoHAP’s curative and preventive services to contain the spread of coronavirus.”

He added: “MoHAP has reviewed and updated infection control policies and health guidelines to assist community members in obtaining reliable and accurate scientific facts. This would help enhance community awareness about the hazards of the emerging coronavirus and ways to avoid infection.”

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Patient Engagement, Population Health

