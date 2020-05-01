Europe/UK
UAE company launches locally-produced sanitising gate solution

Guard Sanitizing Gate is a walk-through offering that features an automatic 360-degree disinfection barrier that reportedly kills 99.9% of germs and viruses.
By Ahmed El Sherif
May 01, 2020
01:15 AM

Credit: Guard Sanitizing gate

With sanitising gates predicted to become more commonplace in a post-COVID-19 world, one Dubai-based company has just launched its own solution, of which approximately 30 units can be built in a single day. 

One of the first homegrown products of its kind, Guard Sanitizing Gate is a walk-through offering that features an automatic 360-degree disinfection barrier that reportedly kills 99.9% of germs and viruses. It has been launched, the company stated, as a solution “to support with the current pandemic and to help prevent the breakout of future pandemics,” and will be offered to government and semi-government entities free of charge.

The brainchild of co-founder Husam Zammar, Guard Sanitizing Gate is eco-friendly, suitable for both children and adults, and safe for use on skin, the company confirmed. Prior to walking through the gate, each unit – through an LCD screen – is able to detect the temperature of the user, as well as whether they are wearing a face mask. An alarm is set off whenever the unit detects someone with a temperature higher than normal.

Using the “plug and play” concept, each gate does not require separate installation or additional building once on location. Meanwhile, with the brand fully based in the UAE, it can produce just over 30 units today, and is ready to accept large production orders.

WHY IT MATTERS

As the UAE explores ways to ease restrictions over the coming weeks, many public spaces – such as malls, offices and airports – are reportedly keen to introduce the best-possible measures to ensure the spread of COVID-19 is minimised. New cases of the coronavirus continue to be confirmed daily, with the UAE now at a total of 12,481 cases at the time of writing. A total of 2,429 have recovered so far, whilst 105 individuals have lost their lives.

ON THE RECORD

“We have created a solution that will play a big role in helping businesses and residents return back to our daily lives as quickly as possible,” said Zammar. “The Guard Sanitizing Gate is a great product to be installed and used in malls, schools, offices, public transport locations, healthcare venues, airports, hotels, restaurants and more.

“The technology used in this product is first of its kind in the Middle East, and we will offer a low-cost consumption compared to other products in the market. We are also offering [the product] free of cost for government and semi-government sectors; they will be required to only pay a monthly service fee.” 

Quality and Safety, Workforce

