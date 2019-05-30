Tieto launches first openEHR-based information systems in Finland

Today, health care organisations use multiple health information systems from various suppliers. The integration of several systems and data transfer between them can be problematic.

Opening clinical data for use across various hospital information systems will help to solve the acute need for long-lasting, standardised and vendor-neutral clinical documentation. This enables clinicians to make clinical adaptations safely and based on standard models.

"For modern healthcare systems, just having open interfaces is no longer enough. All clinical information needs to be based on open data exchange by standard models, creating a fully open ecosystem that improves operational efficiency, patient centricity and boosts innovation both locally and internationally," explains Teemu Vähäkainu, Tieto head of healthcare.

Tieto therefore base their Lifecare information system on an open data platform called openEHR. The platform uses open data models to solve the compatibility problems of healthcare information systems. In addition, having all the clinical information easily accessible in a standard data format greatfly benefits research activities and AI development that is highly dependent on high quality data. This innovation is now being launched in Finland.

"We are proud to pioneer the first openEHR-based solutions for our customers in Finland this year. This will start a new era in the Finnish healthcare system," Vähäkainu adds.

FROM AI TO SOCIAL CARE: TIETO LEVERAGES BROAD INDUSTRY EXPERTISE ACROSS MULTIPLE SESSIONS

At the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference, Tieto and its customers will concentrate on AI, population health and wellbeing, social care and healthcare integration, as well as the open data approach.

Mikko Rotonen, ICT development director at Helsinki University Hospital, will share his experience in building a world-class data ecosystem together with Tieto. HUS merges clinical research and AI development to develop algorithms for rare disease identification and machine learning supported cancer diagnostics.

Matti Ahola, CIO of the Kymsote Hospital, will present the potential of modern health platforms to increase the engagement of customers. Kymsote Hospital is a forerunner in integrated healthcare and social care services.

Conference delegates can experience Tieto’s openEHR based Lifecare solution at booth 6b38. The openEHR demos and presentations will be conducted together with the company’s partner, Better by Marand. Tieto’s other demos concentrate on AI, population health and social and health care integration.

