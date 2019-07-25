Telefónica, Tunstall Healthcare team up for remote management initiative, Current Health appoints VP of sales, and more news briefs

Although some expected him to receive a promotion after dropping out of the Conservative Party leadership race and supporting Boris Johnson, who became Britain's prime minister this week and named his new cabinet, Matt Hancock is staying at the department for health and social care.

Writing on Twitter, the secretary of state said: “I love the NHS - it’s a great honour to be asked to drive forward the health & care of the nation - with big & exciting commitments from our new Prime Minister.”

Talking about the health service in his first speech as PM, Johnson, who also vowed to “fix the crisis in social care”, said: “My job is to make sure you don’t have to wait three weeks to see your GP, and we start work this week with 20 new hospital upgrades, and ensuring that money for the NHS really does get to the front line.”

Meanwhile, the House of Lords science and technology committee has announced an inquiry into healthy ageing amid increasing pressures on the NHS and social care.

It will look at technologies that could improve the health and wellbeing of the elderly, helping to remain independent for longer, and the opportunities that the UK has to commercialise these innovations.

“The Committee will explore how achievable the Government’s aim is by looking at what treatments and technologies could be available to address ageing and ageing-related diseases, and at the scientific basis for public health advice about healthy lifestyle. The Committee will also explore the policies that would be needed to achieve the aim of increased health span, and the policies that would be needed to support a healthier, older population,” said Lord Patel, chairman of the committee.

Those wanting to submit written evidence have until 20 September to do so.

Current Health, maker of a wearable device and platform tracking vital signs, has appointed Sean Ginney, who has 15 years of experience at medical device company Medtronic, as vice president of sales.

“Sean has a remarkable background in strategic sales and leadership in both Fortune 500 companies and disruptive startups, so we're thrilled to have him lead our sales growth efforts as we transform healthcare delivery worldwide,” said Christopher McCann, cofounder and CEO of Current Health.

It follows the recent appointment of Richard Lennox, who previously held roles at Skyscanner and Original Angle, as chief operating officer.

Spanish telecoms giant Telefónica and UK digital health and connected care solutions and services supplier Tunstall Healthcare are teaming up to work on new projects that will look at the deployment of telehealth monitoring tools in Spain.

The aim is to improve the care provided to patients with chronic conditions. Marisa Urquía, director of B2B Unit at Telefónica Spain, said these type of partnerships could lead to the creation of new business models “closer to a service strategy rather than the current one that is more focussed on product”.

Abel Delgado, chief executive of Tunstall Healthcare in southern Europe, added: “Our solutions for telehealth monitoring combined wit [sic] the experience of Telefónica and its commitment to e-health, allow us to deliver a top-notch solution with a clear vision of future for the health sector to face the current demographic, technological and economic challenges.”