Europe/UK
Patient Engagement

Study finds that 94% of care environments benefit from going digital during lockdown

The study is particularly critical as the government urges the health industry to be prepared for potential COVID-19 second wave.
By Sara Mageit
September 16, 2020
04:42 AM

Provider of digital care systems, Person Centred Software, is calling on the health sector to utilise agile technology to prepare for a potential second wave.

A study found that 94% of users found its coronavirus-specific features beneficial.

WHY IT MATTERS

Over the last four months, its software has been used in 2,000 care homes across the UK to evidence care interactions via innovative icons.

It has seen the implementation of eight new features to help protect the elderly and vulnerable.

Person Centred Software’s Care App was found to save each carer one hour per shift to complete administrative tasks, as opposed to how long it would take using paper.

A survey carried out by Person Centred Software on its customers in July found that 83% of care providers valued how well it had responded to sector and individual needs during the pandemic, with 87% of providers finding its coronavirus action icon useful.

Eighty-eight per cent of providers found its care monitor invaluable for real-time monitoring, as it can be accessed remotely if required.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

At HIMSS & Health 2.0 Europe 2020, panelists spoke about retired individuals' role in the healthcare ecosystem and healthy ageing.

Earlier this month, a new report from Rock Health said there is a “unique window of opportunity” for digital health innovation to support seniors as they age.

ON THE RECORD

David Crabtree, owner of Crabtree Care Homes, said: “Initially, the official symptoms released by the NHS did not include the different signs and symptoms in the elderly. Many of our residents who contracted coronavirus, for instance, said that they had pain in their legs. We discovered that this first sign was due to restricted breathing, so without accurate recording using the system, we would have missed three days of symptoms in our residents.

“If you want to protect residents and prove your service’s quality of care to adult protection, CQC, and other external bodies, you’ve got to be recording at the point of care. Using technology is the only way that this is possible.”

Topics: 
Patient Engagement

