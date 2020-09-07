By: 

E-health in Korea: Moving care beyond the hospital

Sponsored

Europe/UK
HIMSS & H2.0 Europe Digital 2020

South Korean digital solutions to be showcased at HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Digital Conference

Eight health tech companies, selected by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, will present their solutions at the event.
September 07, 2020
09:22 AM

In recent years, the South Korean government has focused on expanding its digital health industry with increased investment in the development of new technology.

Since President Moon Jae-In assumed office in May 2017, digital healthcare has been identified as a key growth sector, with particular emphasis placed on areas such as healthcare related Big Data, Health IT (HIT) and artificial intelligence (AI). 

The country recently attracted attention for its use of digital health, in combination with extensive testing and contact tracing, to contain and flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections.

At the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Digital Conference, the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI), will present a selection of innovative solutions from the region at the South Korean Country Pavilion.

The KHDI is the government-affiliated institution which provides systematic and professional support to improve public health and enhance international competitiveness in the healthcare sector. 

It has been leading the development of specific sectors in the South Korean health industry including medical services, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, foreign patient attraction, and the digital healthcare industry.

KHIDI president, Deok-Cheol Kwon, told Healthcare IT News that he hopes the HIMSS event will provide “a constructive forum for discussion on the promotion of human health and the development of the smart healthcare industry” for South Korea’s companies and others from around the world.

The firms showcasing their solutions at the South Korean Country Pavilion are:

Lemonhealthcare: Creators of a healthcare smart platform which allows patients and medical institutions to connect remotely through ICT technology for more convenient treatment and management. 

F&D Partners: Manufacturers of cutting-edge solutions for skin health, including the Mediscope skin cancer diagnosis assistant and the Lemia facial skin measurement analysis system.

Mediage: A biological age measurement system, which aims to provide a comprehensive evaluation index to analyse the health and ageing status of patients’ major organs and body shapes.

Doai: Providers of AI solutions in the field of medical imaging, pharma and genomics. 

Ikoob: A digital patient information sharing platform, which allows doctors to check medical records and provide customised medical education.  

U-Shin C&C: Provide telemedicine and patient management solutions, which enable users to share pictures, medical images and test results remotely via video and audio. 

Insung information: An integrated IT infrastructure solution which provides features such as cloud storage, networking, video conferencing, data protection and smart healthcare. 

QTT: A global software company with a presence in South Korea, which provides a cross-platform software framework for the development of apps and devices, under both commercial and open source licenses.

To learn more, visit the South Korea Country Pavilion at the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Digital Conference. Register now. The event will take place September 7-11, 2020.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence, Government & Policy, Medical Devices, Patient Engagement

More regional news

COVID-19 has pushed digital health forward, but challenges still persist

By
Dean Koh
September 08, 2020

Fighting COVID-19: Collaboration, trust and standardisation

By
Petra de Jong
September 08, 2020

Countries worldwide share perspectives on pandemic-era digital innovation

By
Mike Miliard
September 07, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Countries worldwide share perspectives on pandemic-era digital innovation

Most Read

Reinforcing Readiness and Saving Lives via Integrated Health Information Technologies
How wearable tech can enable seamless RPM during COVID-19
VA taps Philips for 10-year, potentially $100M telehealth critical care contract
Microsoft releases Azure update with text analytics for health capabilities
SCOTUS ruling will make it harder for patients to get birth control
Researchers pilot 'model to data' approach to developing predictive algorithms

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

High-quality data needed to build AI to scale
California law mandates 45-day supply of PPE; telehealth is No. 1 pandemic tech problem
Pandemic puts spotlight on need for nursing home staff training
At the heart of healthcare: User-driven innovation

More Stories

Credit: Malaffi

More than 60% of Abu Dhabi hospitals now digitally connected

Credit: Roche

Continuity of eye care with home vision monitoring during COVID-19
IHH Healthcare acquires Malaysia’s Prince Court Medical Center for RM1.02B
Roundup: AI-powered surgical intelligence platform partners with Israeli hospital, NHS launches £800m tender and more briefs
Study: In-home healthcare expansion requires overcoming market and technical barriers
SoftBank leads $100M investment for intelligent health monitoring and digital therapeutics startup Biofourmis
With EHR integration, TriHealth gets data flowing smoothly between acute and post-acute care

TriHealth Good Samaritan Hospital.

With EHR integration, TriHealth gets data flowing smoothly between acute and post-acute care
Circle Medical says $14M from WELL Health will enable low-cost telehealth app usage