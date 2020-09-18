Roundup: Digital immunity passports to ramp up testing, London Tech Week on AI in healthcare and more briefs

LONDON TECH WEEK: AI WILL ‘BLOW OUR MINDS’

The first virtual London Tech Week took place on 1-11 September, bringing together tech brands to discuss the unprecedented challenges facing the tech sector today.

Speaking on one of the panels on AI, founder and CEO of babylon health, Ali Parsa said: “AI, like any other technology, is going to under deliver to start with but blow our mind away in the long-term and we need to get used to it.”

Parsa also added that getting the policy on AI right is “critical” but “incredibly hard work to do.”

UK lead and medical director at Google Health, Dominic King, was also present on the panel and said that the NHS is a “vanguard” on how AI can be deployed globally.

“We know that artificial intelligence and digital technologies are going to transform healthcare, it may not be in two years but 10 years,” he said.

The UK government has recently advanced its stake in AI, announcing a total of £100m for AI projects.

DIGITAL IMMUNITY PASSPORTS TO RAMP UP TESTING

A leaked memo has revealed that digital immunity passports are to form part of the governments plans to increase testing.

Digital immunity passports will be used to allow people who have tested negative for the virus to return to work and to be able to travel.

According to the BMJ, the Operations Moonshot programme aims to carry out up to 10 million COVID-19 tests a day by next year as part of a £100bn expansion of the testing programme.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed that he wants to eventually use testing to identify those who have tested negative to allow them to return to work.

WISEKEY SELECTED FOR SARS-COV-2 TEST

Cybersecurity and IoT company, WISeKey, has been selected by German health tech company, Digital Diagnostics, to secure its digid cantisense SARS-CoV-2 test.

Digital Diagnostics will use WISeKey’s cybersecurity and identity management to digitally certify and encrypt data that can be used for the tests.

The digid cantisense SARS-CoV-2 test has been described as a “pocket-sized laboratory” that can be used in four steps by general practitioners, paramedics and nursing staff.

By connecting the digital sensor to a secure database, new regional hotspots of the virus spread can be recognised in real-time and immediately contained.

SURREY HEARTLANDS GOES LIVE WITH GRAPHNET SHARED RECORD

The health and care system in Surrey, UK, has gone live with Graphnet’s shared record to deliver more coordinated health and care services.

The Surrey Heartlands Health and Care Partnership is now sharing GP, acute and adult social care information across the integrated care system.

It has also rolled-out new functions designed to record and alert care professionals about individual’s coronavirus status.

Twenty million citizens are now covered by Graphnet’s shared record system.

Katherine Church, chief digital officer for Surrey Heartlands, said: “I am delighted that our frontline clinicians and care professionals can now see near real-time information about their patients at the point of care. This brings huge safety and efficiency benefits, which are all the more valuable as they cope with the impact of COVID-19.

“We are now moving ahead rapidly to make the record more extensive.”

GREATER MANCHESTER MENTAL HEALTH TRUST LAUNCHES VALIDATED APPS LIBRARY

Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS trust has launched its own apps library to support patients with anxiety or depression.

The free resource features the most effective apps to people experiencing self-harm, panic attacks or suicidal thoughts.

The app also offers real-time monitoring and gamification to facilitate the users understanding of their mental health treatment.

The trust is the first in the UK to launch a library of reviewed mental health apps.

The project has been supported by app evaluation company, ORCHA, which includes 600 mental health apps that have been reviewed across a criteria of clinical effectiveness, security and usability.

UNIVERSITY PARTNERSHIP GIVES STUDENTS INSIGHT INTO E-PRESCRIBING

UK-based Liverpool John Moores University has partnered up with Better to enable nursing and pharmacy students to use the OPENeP EPMA on their courses.

The electronic prescribing and medicines administration solution will teach students about modern prescribing practices.

The course will enable students to learn about the principles of prescribing, dispensing and administering medicines electronically, and explore the patient safety aspects of the technology.

Mark Arnold, senior lecturer in adult nursing, said: “We work with paper-based prescriptions but that, increasingly, does not reflect what is used in practice.

“Providing our students with high quality and varied learning experiences is key for us at LJMU. As more hospitals move to electronic systems, we wanted to ensure our students have access to technology that will consistently deliver a realistic training experience, and provide a robust grounding in the systems they will use as they embark on their nursing careers.”

HEALTHHERO CONTINUES EXPANSION WITH SENIOR APPOINTMENTS

Holistic digital healthcare provider HealthHero aims to continue its expansion to become Europe’s largest digital healthcare provider with a number of senior appointments.

The provider has appointed a new chief operating officer (COO) and advisers as it enters its next phase of growth.

Newly appointed COO Aseem Sadana comes to HealthHero from IMImobile, a publicly listed (LSE: IMO) enterprise cloud software business, where he was Group COO.

New adviser on medical affairs Dr Jonathan Hill is a visionary physician and cardiologist who has pioneered many new treatments during his 25 years working in the healthcare sector both on the frontlines of the NHS and in the private sector.

Joining as adviser, NHS, Professor Sam Shah is founder and director of the faculty of Future Health, Ulster University, and was previously director of digital development for NHS England and NHSX. He has worked across the UK health system in primary care, public health, acute services, education & training and digital transformation.

Shah recently spoke to HealthcareITNews about upping investment in social determinants of health.