Roundup: AI-powered surgical intelligence platform partners with Israeli hospital, NHS launches £800m tender and more briefs

AI-POWERED SURGICAL INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM PARTNERS WITH ISRAELI HOSPITAL

Surgical intelligence platform, Theator, has announced a new partnership with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital), the largest acute care facility in Israel, treating about 400,000 patients and hosting 1.8 million patients visits per year.

This marks the first time that an Israeli hospital will implement a surgical intelligence platform in its operating rooms. Theator’s AI-powered technology will be the first to enable smart surgical video capture and improved surgeon performance and training.

Powered by advanced AI and computer vision technology, the platform extracts and annotates every key moment from real-world surgical procedures, allowing surgeons to gain scientific insight into their own performance and those of surgeons worldwide.

SWISS BLOCKCHAIN HEALTH CERTIFICATE TRIAL

Results from a trial of Switzerland’s Health n Go blockchain health certificate app have shown that if health certificates are required in the future, they can be digitally delivered securely and remotely.

Health n Go, the secure mobile app for health certificates from the ELCA group, teamed up with the Swiss laboratory network Medisupport and Matisa, a Swiss railway equipment manufacturer, to trial the app with a group of Matisa employees.

Each user downloaded the Health n Go app onto their mobile phone and presented it to the health professional carrying out their coronavirus test. The sample was then sent to a Medisupport laboratory for testing and the result was issued as a digital encrypted health certificate which appeared in the employee’s Health n Go wallet on their phone.

The trial proved that the app could be used to allow coronavirus-free staff to continue to travel if restrictions at border entries were introduced.

MEDICOMMS SELECTED FOR NHSX CLINICAL COMMS PROCUREMENT FRAMEWORK

Armour Comms, provider of specialist communications solutions, has been accepted on to the first edition of the NHSX Clinical Communications Procurement Framework, with its Medicomms by Armour solution.

Designed for use by health care professionals and patients, Medicomms is a mobile app that converges internal communications to help with the collection and sharing of sensitive patient data.

It is also an alternative to paging and has the ability to provide a medium for secure video-consultations and patient aftercare communications.

Medicomms is now available to all NHS trusts via the new NHSX procurement framework, and can be used by healthcare professionals via mobile, tablet, and laptop devices from most operating system including iOS, Android and Windows10.

WHO DIGITAL HEALTH VIRTUAL ROUNDTABLE

The World Health Organisation (WHO) invited partners and potential investors to a virtual round table yesterday to learn, collaborate and invest in the future of digital health.

This event, which is a series of roundtables scheduled to be held this year, invited attendees to:

Present the WHO vision for digital health by building the global digital health community together with key stakeholders including the member states.

Bring together a global digital health community to work together in the prioritisation, adoption and acceleration of digital health technologies.

Commit to a global effort to contribute to and invest in the global digital health ecosystem.

This series of roundtables will be held with all the key stakeholders. Previously, donors and development partners met on 23 June 2020 and member states met on 21 July. Upcoming roundtables will take place with academia at the end of September and the private sector in early October.

£800M TENDER LAUNCHED FOR NHS DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FRAMEWORK

The NHS has launched an £800 million tender for the provision of digital solutions within its NHS Digital and social care departments.

Twelve suppliers will be chosen for the framework, intended to address the evolving technical “stacks” associated within the pillars of NHS Digital, which include product development and data services.

Successful suppliers will be required to provide DevOps, support for ongoing live services; digital definition services; build and transition; end-to-end development; and data management services.

They will also need to develop a strategic relationship to encourage suppliers to innovate on their delivery of services.

The tender is managed by Crown Commercial Services (CCS) and is open for applications until 24 September 2020.

SWEDISH HEALTHTECH COMPANY EXPANDS INTO UK

Swedish healthtech company, Doctrin has announced its plans to expand to the UK.

Doctrin is a healthtech company with a solution that enables healthcare providers to intelligently digitalise the patient journey to create a more accessible healthcare system.

Doctrin is now ready to present their digi-physical solution to patients and physicians globally, starting this autumn by launching in the UK this week (1 September).

Country manager for the new division is newly recruited Craig Oates, who will take lead on this expansion and present the company’s ideas on how to improve healthcare to the UK market.

“Doctrin is transforming how healthcare is delivered, moving to digital consultations that demonstrably improves patient care as well as the experience and efficiency for clinicians.

“This holistic view on digitalising the healthcare system is already proving its value in Sweden and the Czech Republic, showing game-changing benefits which I look forward to sharing with our UK customers,” said Oates.