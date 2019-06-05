Roche to highlight potential of cloud-based CDS to enable personalised healthcare

Clinicians and the healthcare C-suite have been raising legitimate questions about using the cloud to store and leverage patient data. They cite concerns about data security, privacy, compliance and the consequences of a data breach in the era of GDPR.

At the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference in Helsinki , Tod Klingler, chief architect at Roche Diagnostics Information Solutions, and Michael Rupprecht, principal solutions architect at Amazon Web Services (AWS) will present their combined approach to providing a secure cloud experience for healthcare data.

CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS ARE SERIOUS ABOUT SECURITY

Certainly the stakes are high in cloud computing. A data breach can impact an institution’s reputation, draw fines from authorities, and harm the well-being and impair the finances of those whose personal data is exposed. So cloud service providers have committed their efforts to holistic data security and privacy within the cloud environment.

Software-as-a-service developers in healthcare leverage the cloud for the benefits it offers institutions: flexibility including remote access, reliability, analytics and artificial intelligence services. Machine learning and natural language processing in the cloud can help interpret patient data with the goal of improving patient outcomes.

COLLABORATION DRIVES CLOUD INNOVATION AND SECURITY

In Helsinki, delegates of the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference will learn how hospitals and healthcare providers can now access robust, secure cloud services.

“Roche has attracted attention with NAVIFY portfolio,” says Klingler. “We entered the clinical decision support market prioritising the secure and ethical handling of data as it is critical to personalised healthcare. We will share the steps we’re taking — aligning with industry standards for data security, for example — to address hospital and patient concerns related to privacy and data safety.”

As Roche and Accenture will discuss in their presentation, 'Digital & Cloud Enhance Clinical Decision-Making', a best-in-class integration process and seamless interface make adoption of NAVIFY portfolio easy.

In NAVIFY Tumor Board 2.0, Roche and GE Healthcare have incorporated medical imaging capabilities to enable more personalised treatment decisions in cancer care. The partners will present a joint session, 'Clinical Decision Support: A Partnership Focused on Improving Patient Lives', to share how the first collaboration product enables tumour boards to have a more comprehensive view of each patient for more personalised therapy and treatment.

Visitors at the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference can further learn about NAVIFY Decision Support portfolio at Booth 6c18 and in room 203. Roche will highlight the latest portfolio advancements in two booth sessions: 'Clinical Decision Support: A Partnership Focused on Improving Patient Lives' and 'Digital & Cloud Enhance Clinical Decision-Making'.

