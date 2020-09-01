Europe/UK
HIMSS & H2.0 Europe Digital 2020

Q&A: Climate change and risks for future health crises

An interview with Prof. Jan Semenza, lead of the health determinants programme, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, who will be speaking at HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Digital Conference.
By Tammy Lovell
September 01, 2020
07:27 AM

Climate change has already impacted the transmission of a wide range of diseases in Europe, and will continue to do so in the coming decades. 

The health determinants programme at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), links environmental and epidemiologic data in order to allow public health and environmental agencies and scientists to gain more comprehensive understandings of the multi-causal pathways that drive environmental and epidemiological change. 

This aims to improve the pan-European capacity to analyse, predict and respond to changing communicable disease patterns. 

Healthcare IT News spoke to Prof. Jan Semenza to learn more about the challenges climate change poses to public health.

HITN: In what way does climate change aggravate risk for future health crises?

Semenza: Numerous theories have been developed in recent years to explain the relationship between climate change and infectious diseases: they include higher proliferation rates at higher temperatures, extended transmission season, changes in ecological balances, and climate-related migration of vectors, reservoir hosts, or human populations.

Most importantly, the potential population health impacts of environmental changes extend far into the future, if environmental conditions deteriorate further. Change can be abrupt and unexpected but they can also be protracted and gradual and thus pose considerable challenges to public health.

HITN: Which diseases does global warming increase the risk for?

Semenza: The impact on public health from climate change may be far-reaching and include deaths and hospitalisations due to heat waves. In fact, I investigated the 1995 heat wave in Chicago that killed over 700 people, which was a precursor of what was to come in other parts of the world.  

Other impacts include injuries and death from flooding; and potential shifts in the transmission ranges of vector-borne diseases such as hantavirus, West Nile virus, tick-borne encephalitis, lyme disease, malaria and dengue. 

Meanwhile, food-borne diseases like salmonellosis have been observed to be highly temperature sensitive, meaning that increased annual average temperatures could have important effects on food safety. 

Climate change may influence water quality and availability while also leading to increased risks of flooding in some regions. Thus water-borne diseases, such as those caused by the parasite Cryptosporidium in drinking water and vibrio bacteria in bathing water, have been associated with climate change - which I’ll discuss in my talk during the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Digital Event.  

HITN: What role does digital health play in monitoring or responding to disease caused by climate change?

Semenza: ECDC is exploring the development of the European Environment and Epidemiology Network (E3) that could link climatic/environmental and infectious disease data to strengthen the European capacity in forecasting, monitoring and responding to the threats posed by new and emerging diseases.

For example, ECDC has developed the Vibrio map viewer, which monitors sea surface temperature and salinity with satellites and produces forecasts when the environmental suitability for vibrio infections in the Baltic Sea is high. Wound infections with vibrio are potentially life-threatening, so this early warning system provides alerts during the summer months about which beaches in the Baltic should be avoided.

Through integrating and synthesising these data sets, disease surveillance systems are able to incorporate and analyse environmental precursors to diseases, thus preparing public health to meet the challenges of our time.

Learn more from Prof. Jan Semenza about the challenges climate change poses to public health at the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Digital Event taking place on 7-11 September 2020. 

Topics: 
Patient Engagement, Population Health

More regional news

Credit: Elsevier

Virtual HIMSS & Health 2.0: Panel discusses Managing clinical variation in a new uncharted reality

September 01, 2020

Funding boost for AI in NHS to speed up diagnosis of diseases

By
Sara Mageit
September 01, 2020

Credit: Royal Marsden Hospital

Symptom checker at Royal Marsden Hospital reduces COVID infection risk for cancer patients

By
Hyland
August 31, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Q&A: Climate change and risks for future health crises

Most Read

Jordanian telehealth solution to provide free medical access for Beirut residents
Roundup: UK's House of Lords Committee ask for COVID-19 app update, Royal Philips announces new partnership and more briefs
Connected health tools can play a vital role in the COVID-19 crisis
Frost & Sullivan analysis calls 2020 ‘an unforgiving but transformational year’ for healthcare
Vast majority of specialists increased use of telehealth tech during COVID-19 pandemic
Wright Center codevelops a telehealth-EHR combo to expand care options

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

How Israel is using its military defense expertise to fight war on COVID-19
Optimizing a community-based approach to patient care
VA healthcare slated for modernization; COVID-19 testing required for nursing home staffs
Upping investment in social determinants of health

More Stories

Online scheduling portals promote care continuity – but may widen gaps in access

Credit: Royal Marsden Hospital

Symptom checker at Royal Marsden Hospital reduces COVID infection risk for cancer patients
Optimizing a community-based approach to patient care

Credit: IBM Watson

Virtual agents: accelerating the pace of AI adoption towards a new normal
AI-assisted EHR documentation will need human help
Konica Minolta pays $500K to settle EHR whistleblower case
Telehealth keeps I/DD patients close with their docs during pandemic

Jackie Fahey, director of clinic services at The Arc Madison Cortland in Oneida, New York.

Telehealth keeps I/DD patients close with their docs during pandemic
HIMSSCast: How the USPS funding battle may affect...