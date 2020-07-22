Europe/UK
Telehealth

Online GPs could save employers £1.5 billion in lost working time, according to report

Researchers say remote consultations could reduce the number of cancelled appointments and no shows.
By Tammy Lovell
July 22, 2020
01:43 AM

Employee travel to GP appointments cost UK businesses an estimated £1.5 billion in lost working time last year, says a report published by the health insurance firm AXA PPP Healthcare today.

The report, Digital health: the changing landscape of how we access GP services, produced by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), highlights the role that online GPs could play in boosting efficiencies across business and healthcare.

Researchers estimate that if virtual GP appointments had been offered as a first point of call across all public GP practices in 2019, face-to-face consultations could have been reduced by 50 million. 

WHY IT MATTERS

The potential of remote health services has become more apparent in the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics from the Royal College of General Practitioners found that, in the four weeks leading up to 12 April 2020, 71% of routine consultations in general practice were delivered remotely.

But according to NHS Digital, in 2019, just 13% of NHS GP appointments in England were held over the phone and less than 1% took place via video / online. One in twenty (5%) GP appointments were recorded as ‘did not attend’ in 2019.

By allowing patients to book, amend and cancel appointments easily, the CEBR report says that online GP services could help reduce this figure. It estimates that a 20% reduction could free the equivalent of 60 years of GP consultation time per year.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

AXA PPP Healthcare provides the online GP service, Doctor@Hand, which is supported by the doctor-founded digital healthcare company Doctor Care Anywhere. This allows patients to consult a GP via secure video and phone-consultations.

Another popular remote service is Babylon Health’s GP@Hand in the UK, which recently admitted to an error which allowed a patient to access videos of another patient’s consultation.              

Meanwhile, a newcomer to the remote consultation space is UK supermarket chain Asda which has  recently began offering in-store online GP consultations in partnership with digital healthcare firm Medicspot.

Furthermore, the state of telehealth in Europe before COVID-19 was analysed by HIMSS, parent company of Healthcare IT News, and the findings were presented in an eBook.

ON THE RECORD

Dr Arup Paul, deputy chief medical officer at AXA PPP healthcare, said: “The report illustrates that the adoption of such services not only benefits patients and the healthcare sector, but businesses too, with gains for both in terms of efficiencies and productivity.”

Dr Kate Bunyan, chief medical officer at Doctor Care Anywhere, which supports the delivery of AXA PPP healthcare’s Doctor@Hand service, said: “We aim to provide high quality care, through offering online GP services at a time and place that’s convenient to all. The more the healthcare sector can unlock such services, the more we can collectively support patient demand.” 

Topics: 
Patient Engagement, Telehealth, Workflow

More regional news

Error which caused 80,000 German medical practices to lose their connection to telematics infrastructure has been resolved

By
Tammy Lovell
July 22, 2020

Dedalus acquires DXC Technology’s healthcare software solutions division

By
Sara Mageit
July 21, 2020

Credit: Elo

Touchscreens: a gateway to patient engagement

July 20, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Error causing 80,000 German practices to lose telematics connection is resolved

Most Read

Mount Sinai, Omron partner to offer at-home hypertension care
Nuance, Wolters Kluwer partner for voice enabled clinical decision support
Error which caused 80,000 German medical practices to lose their connection to telematics infrastructure has been resolved
Mediclinic Middle East launches robotic surgery programme in the UAE
'Innovation is birthed in chaos': Why startups should be considering a COVID-19 pivot
Culture change, natural disasters and other challenges to expect when piloting telehealth in underserved regions

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Patient centeredness, financial incentives, turnkey system needed for telehealth to work
When providing treatment, look to the entire person
White House directs hospitals to submit COVID-19 data to HHS; telehealth helps with recovery
How telehealth can improve care coordination for isolated populations

More Stories

Person holding smartphone.
Meaningful digital health engagement is more complicated than how long or often users log in
Hospital interior
HHS is releasing additional $10B to hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots
Consortium uses FCC COVID-19 funds to bring telehealth to the underserved
Consortium uses FCC COVID-19 funds to bring telehealth to the underserved

Credit: Elo

Touchscreens: a gateway to patient engagement
When providing treatment, look to the entire person
Surgeons looking at display
Digital Health: Enabling the post-COVID-19 transition in imaging
Microsoft unveils Azure IoT Connector for FHIR, to help with RPM security

Frank Farm, Flickr

UC Health creates unified data set to aid COVID-19 researchers