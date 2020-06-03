By: 

Doctor using smartphone.
The role of CDI programs in supporting the financial well-being of rural and critical access hospitals
Doctors talking.
Supporting a healthy bottom line with clinical documentation improvement for rural facilities
Hospital
Rural hospitals are struggling to stay in business. What can we learn from these closures?
Reducing clinician burnout with speech recognition
Finnish delegation trip to landmark German hospital reveals stark differences, similarities between healthcare systems

Sponsored

Europe/UK
Workflow

Nuance launches new AI-powered and cloud-based speech recognition solution in the Nordics

Physicians in Denmark, Finland and Sweden now have the opportunity to use a native-language conversational AI solution to effectively capture patient stories, reduce administrative workloads and improve care quality with an EHR-integrated solution.
June 03, 2020
09:14 AM

Credit: Nuance

Physicians nowadays spend about twice as much time entering or re-entering data into computers than they do interacting with patients, causing what the president of the World Medical Association has called a “pandemic of physician burnout,” with 51% of physicians reporting frequent or constant feelings of exhaustion and fatigue.

An international study showed that physicians in Sweden are among the most overburdened of the 11 countries included in the study, with about 65% reporting that their work is very or extremely stressful. Swedish physicians also reported the most dissatisfaction with their workloads. Now in times of COVID-19, the pressure has increased, and the digitalisation of the healthcare system is more important than ever.

More time for patient care

The new AI-based speech recognition solution, Dragon Medical One by Nuance Healthcare, helps physicians produce clinical documentation up to 45% faster and capture up to 20% more relevant data using personalised tools on a wide range of workstations and mobile devices. Doctors can document care efficiently from any location and gain more time to spend on patient care. They open the application, choose the section they want to document, and start speaking to update the EHR.

“The burden on clinicians today is of great concern. The burnout caused by the constantly changing administrative requirements is at an all-time high,” says AnnMarie Löfberg, Regional Marketing Manager from Nuance Healthcare. “By empowering clinicians with the ability to use their voice to document rather than typing into an EHR, can help freeing them up to concentrate more on their patients, to enhance documentation’s quality and support the communication between care teams”.

The biggest enabler

Dragon Medical One is hosted in the Microsoft Azure-certified hosting infrastructure. Users benefit from secure and responsive performance across their choice of devices and automatically gain access to version updates via the cloud.

“The ability to handle data efficiently is the biggest enabler for improved quality in healthcare. Cloud solutions and AI are important to successfully automate processes and routines that free-up time for healthcare professionals, which they can spend on their patients instead. Nuance Dragon Medical One is a great example of how digitalisation can create new opportunities in healthcare,” says Jennica Andersson, head of public sector at Microsoft Sweden.

Read more about the new AI and cloud based solution in Danish - Finnish - Swedish.

Cloud-based, GDPR-compliant clinical speech recognition for documenting care in the EHR.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Network Infrastructure, Workflow, Workforce

More regional news

Digital transformation in the time of COVID-19

By
Sophie Porter
June 04, 2020

Credit: WAM

Dubai Health Authority to resume non-urgent healthcare services

By
Ahmed El Sherif
June 03, 2020

COVID-19 has accelerated adoption of non-contact patient monitoring technology, says Frost & Sullivan analysis

By
Tammy Lovell
May 29, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
Digital transformation in the time of COVID-19

Most Read

How one Davies winner used closed loop eMM to take aim at adverse events
To fight nurse burnout, EHRs must use AI, reflect RN-specific workflows
Temporary hospitals are rife with cybersecurity vulnerabilities
UAE company launches locally-produced sanitising gate solution
The role of CDI programs in supporting the financial well-being of rural and critical access hospitals
To 'do no harm,' invest in cybersecurity

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Analytics
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Workforce
Workflow

Video

How COVID-19 will impact the future of clinical care
Using digital health to curb diabetic amputation rates
Cybersecurity leaders' role in a crisis
Payers, providers getting taste for connected and remote technologies

More Stories

EHR doctor at a desktop computer
EHRs still posing big safety risks in many hospitals
COVID-19 apps want user data, but few say they'll protect it
To fight nurse burnout, EHRs must use AI, reflect RN-specific workflows
To fight nurse burnout, EHRs must use AI, reflect RN-specific workflows
New bill would mandate research on telehealth regs after coronavirus
COVID-19: An integrated healthcare system is the way forward
COVID-19 emergency shows limitations of nationwide data sharing infrastructure

Credit: Lunit

Lunit’s AI solution for breast cancer detection gets CE certification
Telehealth needs medical interpreters, broadband expansion to reach underserved