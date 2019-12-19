Europe/UK
Workforce

NHSX reviews staffing needs after five team members leave in one month

The project team responsible for digital urgent and emergency care is down to just four employees.
By Tammy Lovell
December 19, 2019
01:29 AM

A further four members of the digital transformation projects team have left since director of digital development Dr Sam Shah quit in October, NHSX has confirmed.

Other staff members will pick up ongoing work “where appropriate” in the originally nine-strong team, which is responsible for multiple projects, including the development of digital urgent and emergency care and digital eye care, a spokesperson said.

Dr Shah, who quit the role after six months, was also clinical lead supporting the urgent and emergency care programme. He was appointed in April, one month before NHSX officially launched. He had previously held the same role at NHS England.

An NHSX spokesperson told Healthcare It News that it was reviewing staffing needs “with the aim of driving value for money” after the four employees’ contracts ended.  They also confirmed that the departures would not affect any ongoing projects.

WHY IT MATTERS

The creation of NHSX was announced earlier this year, as a new unit for digital, data and technology, with former UK government director of digital and media policy Matthew Gould appointed as chief executive.

It is responsible for setting national policy, developing and mandating standards for the use of technology in the health service, and revamping procurement through “streamlined spend control” and new frameworks supporting these standards.

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock said that “the newest addition to the NHS family” was intended to overhaul the use of technology in the NHS and bring tech leadership, which had previously been diffused across the system, into a single decision-making point.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Dr Shah was recently ranked fourth in the #IB100, a list of the top 100 most influential black, asian and minority ethnic (BAME) leaders in the tech sector.

Meanwhile, Matthew Honeyman, researcher at The King's Fund, recently said that ensuring that users are engaged in the design and implementation of systems will be one of the key challenges facing the new NHSX unit.

ON THE RECORD

An NHSX spokesperson said: “Where appropriate any ongoing work has been picked up by the NHSX digital transformation team.

“We are reviewing the staff needs for this work with the aim of driving value for money and reducing reliance on external contractors where appropriate.”

Topics: 
Workforce

More regional news

Hancock announces ‘digital aspirant’ programme for hospitals

By
Leontina Postelnicu
December 19, 2019

NHS trust goes live with Allscripts Sunrise EPR

By
Leontina Postelnicu
December 18, 2019

French startup Iktos and pharma firm Almirall announce research collaboration in AI for new drug design

By
Tammy Lovell
December 18, 2019

Related Content

Top Story
A look back at the past decade in UK health informatics

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management
Kaiser Permanente to open medical school in 2020 with focuses on data, virtual reality
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Mobile
Privacy & Security
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Network Infrastructure
Workflow
Innovation Pulse

Video

Dynamic workstation helps patients with mobility issues do their work
Exercise programs look to play a larger role in cardiac care
Why organizational and cultural change are vital for transformation
Tiatros embedding digital mental health content into cardio rehab programs

More Stories

Credit: HA Go

Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority launches HA Go mobile app
Addressing challenges of medical treatment in deep space
BlueCross BlueShield Data Innovation Challenge arrives at a winner
Augusta Health has saved 282 lives with AI-infused sepsis early warning system
Moving beyond security 'blocking and tackling'
Digital health predictions for 2020 from industry experts
Why encryption is an essential piece to healthcare security
Improving outcomes with successful digital transformation