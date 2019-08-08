NHSX, NHS England publish list of accredited EPR suppliers

In a flurry of announcements regarding the health service this week, including a £250m national AI lab, NHSX and NHS England have released a list of accredited electronic patient record (EPR) suppliers to ensure those purchasing get the “best value for money” when looking at new solutions.

The vendors were assessed by experts against key criteria, such as their ability to integrate with other IT systems, and are now part of the Health Systems Support Framework lot one.

The eight suppliers selected are:

Allscripts

Cerner

DXC Technology

IMS Maxims

Nervecentre Software

Meditech

TPP

System C.

WHY IT MATTERS

It is hoped this will help accelerate digitisation across a system that continues to be plagued by concerns about its reliance on paper and outdated technology, as well as a lack of interoperability.

“Today’s announcement is about giving care providers the tools they need to achieve this, and a key part of our mission to ensure the NHS benefits from the very best digital services,” said Matthew Gould, chief executive of NHSX.

The Health Systems Support Framework can be used by any NHS organisation, including NHS trusts and clinical commissioning groups, and it aims to offer a “quick and easy route” for those looking to purchase solutions to services from accredited suppliers. It is organised around three areas - infrastructure, intelligence and impact and intervention – and divided into 10 lots, which can be found here.

“The suppliers on the framework have passed rigorous selection criteria to ensure their products are of a high quality, their prices fair and their financial position stable,” according to NHS England.

THE LARGER TREND

Today (8 August), it was revealed that NHSX and the Accelerated Access Collaborative, an umbrella organisation for UK health innovation, would be teaming up to launch a national AI lab underpinned by a £250m fund.

While acknowledging the need to “fix the basics”, NHSX cautioned on Twitter: “Staying ahead of where the tech is going is good for the NHS. One reason why the NHS struggles with interoperability now is that we failed to futureproof our technology in the past.”

ON THE RECORD

Commenting on the announcement, Distie Profit, general manager for Cerner UK, said: “This achievement bolsters our commitment and drive to continue building strong partnerships with the NHS in order to help organisations achieve their digital vision and deliver their regional goals for the benefit of their staff and citizens.

“We are proud of the work we’ve accomplished with our existing clients as they progress in their various transformation journeys, and we can only look forward to the endeavours to come as a result of this announcement.”

Meanwhile, Shane Tickell, CEO of IMS MAXIMS, said: “We were really pleased to be included on the framework, especially because the process had considerable validity behind it. Organisations looking to use this framework can be confident that everything on it has been validated by our customers; including a global digital exemplar and a fast follower.”