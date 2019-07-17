NHSX to manage commercial deals for patient data, MedTech Europe calls for 'an interoperable data ecosystem for digital health' and more news briefs

NHSX. New tech body NHSX will host a "national centre of expertise" to manage the sharing of patient data with industry, according to new guidance released by Department of Health and Social Care this week. The centre will identify opportunities for “agreements that support data-driven research and innovation” and provide commercial and legal advice to trusts which want to share data. It will also establish guiding principles and a framework to help the NHS realise benefits for patients and the public where the NHS shares data with researchers. The guidance bans NHS organisations entering into agreements which grant one organisation exclusive right of access to or use of raw NHS patient or operational data. Guiding principles include not undermining the ability to share NHS patient data at a national level and ensuring transparency. NHSX will begin recruitment for a head of the centre and other key personnel in the coming months to enable the centre to commence operations as soon as possible this year.

Electronic Health Records. Industry association, MedTech Europe has called for an interoperable data ecosystem for digital health. In a paper released this week, the trade body endorses the European Commission‘s Electronic Health Record (EHR) Exchange Format published in February and argues that lack of interoperability is the one of the most persistent barriers to the deployment of digital health technology services. It also asks for more public investment in digital health infrastructures, including EHRs and requests the EU to tie cohesion and other funds for digital health to adherence to these standards. “With this initiative we contribute to a more widespread and accelerated digital health deployment in Europe,” says Serge Bernasconi, CEO of MedTech Europe. “Patients will benefit from better interoperability of medical technologies through better quality of care and improved outcomes.” The call for action specifically references specifications and profiles released by Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM), Health Level 7 (HL7), and Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE).

Informatics agreement. French academic hospital, Centre Hospitalier Régional Universitaire (CHRU) de Nancy and health tech giant Royal Philips have made a 10-year agreement to implement Philips IntelliSpace Enterprise Imaging Solution, including Illumeo with adaptive intelligence. This will enable the CHRU de Nancy to streamline complex medical image data management across its departments, a press release said. The hospital, based in the Grand Est region of France, is the first healthcare organisation in Europe to deploy Philips Illumeo in routine primary diagnostic use. “This new enterprise informatics agreement with Philips will enable us to improve productivity, enhance collaboration between clinicians, and ultimately improve health outcomes for our patients," said Jean-Christophe Calvo, chief information officer and head of the biomedical department at CHRU de Nancy. The solution also includes a data clinical manager, a clinical user interface and intelligent workflow and collaboration tools for radiologists.

‘Paperless’ hospital. The UK’s first new-build ‘paperless’ hospital Chase Farm Hospital (CFH), which opened in London last September, says it has improved clinical safety and dramatically reduced admin, releasing more time for patient care. The hospital, which is part of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, was recently assessed by HIMSS as having achieved stage six in the Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM), making it one of only three hospitals in the UK to reach this level of ‘paperless’ maturity. CFH has a range of interoperable technology, including a nurse call system, co-designed by nurses with global solutions provider Ascom, and integrated with the company’s Myco smartphones, to connect them to patients and colleagues. “Crucially, the technology development work was done by clinicians instead of to clinicians,” said CFH chief executive and director of nursing, Natalie Forrest. “The nurse call system linked to smartphones ensures they can contact anyone including patients directly and know what’s going on in their clinical area, even when they are elsewhere.”

Appointments. Former NHS England director, Sir Bruce Keogh has joined health tech firm Medic Creations in an advisory capacity. The company is the creator of Medic Bleep, a secure messaging app for health professionals, which is currently used at West Suffolk Foundation Trust. “Useful, timely and convenient communication underpins safe and effective clinical practice and healthcare delivery. That is why I am keen to support Medic Creations develop their mobile solution which aids and simplifies clinical communication,” Sir Bruce said in a statement. Former EMIS and Capita executive Kevin McDonnell has also joined the company as chair.