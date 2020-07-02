Europe/UK
Government & Policy

New Zealand’s COVID-crushing effort

The response by the New Zealand government to the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the crisis there under control. HIMSS Insights spoke to Shayne Hunter, deputy director general of data & digital at the New Zealand Ministry of Health, about their strategy.
By Lynne Minion
July 02, 2020
01:28 AM

On 8 June, as most nations continued to grapple with COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand no longer had any active cases of the virus. The country had recorded a total of 1,154 confirmed cases, including nine deaths, before it had eliminatedthe disease.

How vital has technology been in New Zealands response to COVID-19?

We have been able to maintain services while the bulk of the workforce is working and collaborating from home. This would not have been possible otherwise. Had this occurred five years ago it would have been a different story. We did have Skype but the advent of tools like Zoom and Teams, and the investment in moving to Cloud services along with high-speed internet, have been significant enablers.

Data was vital to supporting the management of COVID-19, be it in modelling, reporting, surveillance and contact tracing, etc.

There are many other examples. For instance, over the past few months, weve seen first-hand how New Zealands GPs have tackled some unique challenges head on, leading to the wider utilization of things such as remote consultations.

So I would simply say its been absolutely vital to the response.

Can you describe the speed at which innovation has occurred, and what that has entailed in terms of expertise, stress, fraternity and government support?

We have achieved in months what would have taken years. Some important foundations were in place or in the process of being put in place, which helped considerably.

But for me there were a number of important – in fact, critical – contributors. People came together and there was great teamwork and collaboration. There was total commitment to the cause, going above and beyond, being decisive and accepting that we may get it wrong but that we can fix it or pivot, access to funding but also the generosity of people (offering their skills and time) and suppliers (heavily discounting their charges and offering great value add).

Will this lead to a watershed in terms of technology in healthcare?

For sure. I was very clear with my team as we started responding to COVID-19 that if we go through this situation and end up in the same place we are now, we have missed out on an opportunity to make enduring improvements to the health and disability system. I think that we have made gains, great gains in some cases. What will be important is to lock in the gains we have made and to build on these at pace.

We can do it and I believe there is a genuine desire across the board to do what is required, be it about models of care/service design and the associated funding and regulatory changes, technology enhancements, acceleration to cloud, and embracing more agile/iterative solution delivery, etc.

Which companies in New Zealand have been key to the achievement?

Ones that come to mind for me include Microsoft, Deloitte, PWC, Salesforce/AWS, Rush Digital, Web Tools, as well as the many digital/ICT folk in the Ministry of Health, DHBs, primary and community care and the central agencies, all of whom play a critical role in support our digital efforts. But I must stress that there are many others that have been key to the achievements.  

There is a lot to celebrate in terms of how we came together in response.

This article was first published in the latest edition of HIMSS InsightsCOVID-19 and Beyond. Healthcare IT News and HIMSS Insights are HIMSS Media publications.

 

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Patient Engagement, Population Health

UK MPs seek support for child health technology centre

By
Sara Mageit
July 01, 2020

Credit: Gerd Altmann

American Hospital Dubai recruits Oracle and Cerner for major digital overhaul

By
Ahmed El Sherif
June 30, 2020

'Flattening the curve' with virtual care in Australia

By
Lynne Minion
June 30, 2020
COVID-19: KUHP's and METI's approaches to the pandemic in Japan
Telehealth use rises, but new trends highlight demographic divides
Empowering care teams at Malaysia’s Bagan Specialist Centre & Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre
How Banner Health is using chatbots to help keep ED patients informed
Roundup: GE Healthcare launches AI suite to detect COVID-19 abnormalities, Health Help Now app to close and more briefs
Policymakers should make better use of ONC for COVID-19 response, says Pew

Video

Brazil's digital transformation is progressing despite challenges
Patients get taste of remote monitoring, want it to become permanent
The loneliness of the long-distance COVID-19 survivor
Patient-produced film documents living with MS

Hundreds of industry groups call on Congress to advance permanent telehealth reform
'Flattening the curve' with virtual care in Australia
Patients get taste of remote monitoring, want it to become permanent

Credit: Ibex Medical Analytics

UK rolls out AI-based cancer detection for NHS patients
UCSF pays $1.14 million to decrypt files after ransomware attack

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida (Google Earth)

Mayo Clinic announces advanced care at home model with Medically Home
After initial spike, telehealth visits are on the decline, report finds
Here's how smaller practices can prepare for continuing telehealth demands