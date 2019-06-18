New funding mandate for UK health tech to be introduced in 2020, says health minister Nicola Blackwood

By Tammy Lovell
June 18, 2019
05:47 AM
Share
UK finance innovation ecosystem will promote collaboration with industry to ensure new technologies meet NHS priorities.

A new funding mandate for health tech will be introduced in 2020, according to health minister Nicola Blackwood.

Speaking at the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) conference in London yesterday (13 June), the Baroness said it was important to ensure the life science sector “continues to support innovative health tech SMEs to grow into scale companies to benefit the NHS, patients and the wider UK economy”.

To achieve this, she said, the government would create “a finance innovation ecosystem which promotes collaboration between the NHS and industry, to ensure new technologies meet NHS priorities and therefore have a ready-made market within the UK”.

This health tech funding mandate will be delivered as part of the Accelerated Access Collaborative (AAC), an umbrella organisation across the UK health innovation eco-system, which brings together NHS and industry partners.

The AAC will create a system that works together to identify the best new innovations and signal the needs of patients and clinicians to industry. It will also support early and flexible engagement on commercial arrangements to align innovation policy with trusts and clinical commissioning groups (CCGs).

Baroness Blackwood said the AAC will support health tech testing by developing “a seamless and efficient testing and approvals process for new innovations, so that gaps and inconsistencies are removed as products move across the system”.  

“The combination of a health tech funding mandate and a globally leading testing infrastructure will ensure the best new innovations get into the NHS, and to patients, faster,” she said.

She added that the ACC was continuing to support “the best new products”, such as making pre-eclampsia tests more widely available.

Over the last three years, Baroness Blackwood said the government has invested more than $126m to support health tech development and adoption. This includes more than $37m invested in the Digital Health Technology Catalyst, a fund being run over four years to develop digital health solutions.

She said that NHSX, the new unit for digital, data and technology, was “already working hard to develop more open data standards, improve procurement practices and ensure the NHS has the digital skills it needs for the future”.

Last week NHS England announced the latest tests, procedures and treatments to be supported with $23.9 million in funding through the Innovative Technology Programme (ITP).

“More than 300,000 patients have already benefited from access to treatments through the programme and these exciting new technologies will benefit over 400,000 more,” said Baroness Blackwood.

Topics: 
Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
Opinion: Can Patient Summaries drive the patient journey of tomorrow across borders?

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
VA Cerner EHR Project CHIO Genevieve Morris resigns
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Workflow
Pharmacy
Clinical

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Workflow
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference: Watch Day 2 live stream
HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference: Watch Day 1 live stream
Clinical buy-in a must with digital transformation projects
Looking at cybersecurity as a clinical-risk problem

More Stories

Above photo: Esteban Rubens, Global Enterprise Imaging Principal, Pure Storage

Insights into the APAC PACS market and AI developments in medical imaging

Screengrab of the SA Pathology's website.

SA Pathology connects to MHR for better patient and clinician experience

Dr. Anthony Chang, chief intelligence and innovation officer at CHOC Children's

AI in healthcare: Separating myth from reality
Infusion pump-linked workstations contain critical security flaw
Infusion pump-linked workstations contain critical security flaw
Healthcare executives lack action plan to combat cybersecurity threats
Healthcare executives lack action plan to combat cybersecurity threats
Intermountain, deCODE launch massive new genetics study
Intermountain, deCODE launch massive new genetics study
How AI and ML are benefitting, not replacing, clinicians
AI key to smart stethoscope's ability to remotely monitor kids' health