Europe/UK
Network Infrastructure

New digital workplace framework launched by NHS SBS could save £75m

The new procurement framework has been launched to assist NHS and public sector organisations to purchase cost-effective IT solutions.
By Sara Mageit
August 17, 2020
11:30 AM

A new procurement framework developed by NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS), called the Digital Workplace Solutions Framework, has been launched to assist the NHS to purchase cost-effective IT solutions.

Twenty-eight public sector suppliers have been selected to offer their consumer-orientated technologies across various software and IT infrastructure solutions.

The framework has an estimated value of £500m and with savings of 15% compared with buying direct from a supplier, it represents a potential £75m cost saving for the public sector.  

The framework is due to run until August 2022, with an optional two-year extension through to 2024.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Digital Workplace Solutions Framework provides a way to procure enterprise license agreements developed specifically for the NHS.

It replaces the previous Link: IT Solutions Framework and provides an agreement with public bodies, such as NHS trusts, clinical commissioning groups (CCGs), universities, police and local authorities.

The agreement includes servers, storage, networking, security and data centre infrastructure, end user computing devices, desktop operating systems, enterprise software and professional services.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Last week, a consortium of NHS trusts signed its second deal this year with imaging technology provider Sectra to advance how hospitals share and access diagnostic imaging.

Meanwhile, London North West University NHS trust deployed a communications platform from Healthcare Communications, to replace a manual approach to appointment management.

Also advancing their framework system, NHSX recently awarded smart health informatics provider Alcidion a place on the Clinical Communications Procurement Framework, a new procurement system intended to help the NHS reduce pagers by the end of next year.

ON THE RECORD

Phil Davies, director of procurement at NHS SBS, said: “This new framework has been developed to build on the success of our previous Link: IT Solutions agreement, which was very well used by the NHS and wider public sector.

“It provides ease and peace of mind for organisations looking for an efficient and cost-effective way to meet their software and IT needs.

“As remote working has become commonplace due to COVID-19, the launch of the Digital Workplace Solutions Framework means public sector organisations can access technologies like VPN remote access and virtual desktops, which can be needed to mobilise home working securely and effectively.”

Topics: 
Network Infrastructure

More regional news

Public Health England’s chief executive reflects on lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis

By
Sara Mageit
August 17, 2020

German MoH’s health innovation hub to host international Summit on new digital health opportunities in Europe's largest market

August 17, 2020

Credit: Altibbi

Jordanian telehealth solution to provide free medical access for Beirut residents

By
Ahmed El Sherif
August 17, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Public Health England’s chief executive reflects on lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis

Most Read

AdventHealth taps Virtustream to move Epic EHR to the cloud
FCC boosts rural healthcare funding by $198M, with eye toward telehealth expansion
Holyoke Health Center melds Zoom and telehealth tech to replace in-person visits
Tech optimization: Fine-tuning cybersecurity defenses
Error which caused 80,000 German medical practices to lose their connection to telematics infrastructure has been resolved
Smart Dubai upgrades 'Smart Inventory' application to improve efficiency

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

CIO of the Year Probst talks healthcare challenges
Best practices for medication decision support
ONC to give HIEs a monetary boost; Q2 sees big dip in healthcare M&A activity
COVID-19 brings new challenges, opportunities for population health

More Stories

Telemedicine is a major driver in shifting the healthcare delivery model
Remote patient monitoring can help address the maternal mortality crisis
Best practices for medication decision support
Cerner exec wins GOP primary, will face incumbent US Rep. Sharice Davids
How one 500-doc physicians group scaled up telehealth to 130 clinics in a week
How one 500-doc physicians group scaled up telehealth to 130 clinics in a week

Photo courtesy of MedSign

New telehealth technology uses the TV set

(Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Livongo's President Dr. Jennifer Schneider talks potential in Livongo and Teladoc merger
ONC to give HIEs a monetary boost; Q2 sees big dip in healthcare M&A activity