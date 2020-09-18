Mubadala Healthcare rolls-out remote healthcare programme for senior patients

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Healthcare is rolling-out a sustainable remote healthcare programme for senior citizens with chronic illnesses, it has been confirmed. This comes following a two-month trial that covered 4,351 patients aged 60 and above that’s now set to be extended to include approximately 12,000 patients in the emirate, who have conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

It also comes following the success of its remote care programme for COVID-19 patients in home isolation.

This latest initiative is a collaboration between Mubadala Healthcare providers – which include Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), and Amana Healthcare – and the Department of Health (DoH) Abu Dhabi, which is serving as the custodian of the project. Services offered include home healthcare visits, medication delivery, specialist teleconsultations, and phlebotomy services.

“This partnership with Mubadala Healthcare has benefits for individuals and the Abu Dhabi population as a whole, as it has been designed to further develop the management and treatment of chronic diseases and to minimise the risk of complications,” explained Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Acting Under-Secretary of the DoH. “The remote care programme has the potential to improve population health overall, representing our unwavering determination to transform the way the healthcare services are delivered and take patient experience to the next level.

“It also reflects our efforts to provide easy access to integrated, innovative and high-quality healthcare to all members of the community and those who have difficulty in visiting facilities due to the nature of their illness. This is only possible with the support of our partners and the innovation-driven pathway that Abu Dhabi is taking.”

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Omniyat Al Hajri, director of Community Health Division at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center added that the platform “focuses on spreading awareness using high-quality video and audio conferencing sessions.”

She continued: “The remote healthcare programme limits the spread of COVID-19 by providing senior citizens and residents with remote healthcare services without the need to go to health facilities in order to ensure their safety.”

ON THE RECORD

“The remote care programme for chronic illnesses will allow us to combine and leverage the strengths of our specialised facilities to ensure the highest standards of care,” said Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, senior vice president of Mubadala Healthcare. “Through Amana Healthcare, we have well-established home care services, while Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, and ICLDC have Centres of Excellence in cardiology, musculoskeletal and diabetes.”