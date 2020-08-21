Moscow DOH uses AI platform to detect lung cancer symptoms

Botkin.AI, a Russian software platform has been integrated with the Unified Radiological Information System of Moscow, allowing CT studies from 46 medical organisations connected to the service to be automatically downloaded for analysis.

Further it is planned that a large number of scans, implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic will be retrospectively reviewed with the help of Botkin.AI platform, using a new algorithm created to detect malignant tumours in the studies with the damaged lung tissues because of COVID-19.

The new functionality of the platform was funded by a grant from Skolkovo Foundation, a non-profit government organisation which supports technological entrepreneurship in Russia.

The Botkin.AI platform will eventually be expanded to also analyse digital X-rays and mammography studies to aid breast cancer diagnosis.

This project will contribute to a national government healthcare project to increase early stage lung cancer detection.

To date, the AI has analysed more than 7,000 studies and it is planned to process around 20,000 studies per month, making it the largest project in the world to use AI for radiology.

Meanwhile in the UK, AI-powered cancer diagnostics, Ibex Medical Analytics and provider of digital pathology services in the NHS, LDPath, recently announced the rollout of clinical grade AI application for cancer detection in pathology.

In a US study published in the journal Nature Medicine, researchers from Mount Sinai Health System used AI algorithms in conjunction with chest CT scans and patient history to quickly diagnose patients who were positive for COVID-19 and improve the detection of patients who presented with normal CT scans.

Sergey Voinov, head of digital medicine at Skolkovo Foundation, said: " I am confident that it will be possible to scale up AI technology in medicine even more in the near future, as we are now seeing positive effects on the healthcare system and patients.

“The particular relevance of AI technologies can be noted in terms of the. epidemiological situation that we are all experiencing now, and healthcare system performance as well as the welfare of patients in the future will depend on the integration speed of such technologies.”

Sergey Morozov, director of the Diagnostic and Telemedicine Centre of the Moscow City Health Department, said: “A radiologist will see the CT scans in which a tumour process is most likely detected. It’s no exaggeration to say that such an intelligent triage can save patients’ lives.”

Sergey Sorokin, CEO of Botkin.AI, said: "The project implemented by the Diagnostic and Telemedicine Centre of the Moscow City Health Department is not only the world's largest project in the use of artificial intelligence technologies in healthcare for the whole region today, but also the most qualitatively elaborated one from both technological standpoint and from the AI use in practical healthcare methodology point of view. We are grateful to the whole project team from the Center for the constructive work and the opportunity to implement our products in this crucial project for the whole industry".

