Europe/UK
Health Information Exchange (HIE)

More than 60% of Abu Dhabi hospitals now digitally connected

UAE capital’s healthcare sector celebrates achievement one year on from the launch of HIE platform, Malaffi.
By Ahmed El Sherif
September 04, 2020
09:15 AM

Credit: Malaffi

The majority of Abu Dhabi’s hospitals are now digitally connected, it has been announced. This comes just over a year on from the implementation of the UAE’s first Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform, Malaffi, where more than 60% of hospitals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital are now part of the platform.

Translating into “My File”, Malaffi – which is the country’s first HIE platform – became operational at the end of July 2019, following a contract between Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS) and New Zealand technology solutions supplier Orion Health.

ADHDS was set up as a public-private partnership (PPP) between the Abu Dhabi DoH and Injazat Data Systems, which is a subsidiary of the Mubadala global investment company.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Malaffi reportedly currently connects 35 healthcare groups, as well as 40 hospitals and 403 clinics. Healthcare entities connected include Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) hospitals, Emirates Hospital, Emirates International Hospital, Dar Al Shifaa Hospital, Bareen Hospital, and Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Hospital. The Malaffi app allows Abu Dhabi residents to access their medical records via smartphones, as reported by Healthcare IT News.

An estimated 25,923 doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals now have access to Malaffi, enabling them to “make better-informed decisions by safely and securely accessing vital medical information, such as patient visits, medical problems, allergies, procedures, lab results, radiology reports and medications” in “107 million clinical records from 16 different Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems operated by over 500 connected healthcare facilities,” the Department of Health (DoH) said in a statement.

“Transforming Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector and delivering the best care possible is at the heart of everything we do. Connecting healthcare and having better data is an integral part of that. This is a time like no other,” said Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, acting under-secretary of the DoH Abu Dhabi. “We are seeing people living longer than ever before; the rise of chronic diseases with hospitals operating at full capacity, and new diseases such as COVID-19 have demonstrated the need for innovative platforms such as Malaffi, that serve the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi and enable the provision of high-quality health services to residents.”

He explained that the DoH was “better set” to evaluate and implement response measures to the COVID-19 outbreak based on real-time pandemic indicators from the centralised database of all COVID-19 results in Abu Dhabi, which was urgently deployed by Malaffi.

“The Platform is enhancing the value of information in the system and speed of connectivity, to help us build a stronger, more resilient and cohesive, knowledge-founded healthcare system that provides better care for everyone.”

ON THE RECORD

Atif Al Braiki, CEO of ADHDS added: “We have been on an ambitious and important journey of connecting healthcare in Abu Dhabi, from the smaller providers – medical centres, dental clinics and pharmacies – to the larger, multi-speciality, cutting edge hospitals.”

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Health Information Exchange (HIE)

More regional news

Credit: Infermedica

Sana Kliniken AG launched online triage tool to make care more accessible, accurate, and comfortable

September 04, 2020

Credit: Roche

Continuity of eye care with home vision monitoring during COVID-19

September 04, 2020

Roundup: AI-powered surgical intelligence platform partners with Israeli hospital, NHS launches £800m tender and more briefs

By
Sara Mageit
September 04, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
High-quality data needed to build AI to scale

Most Read

Insurers need flexibility in benefit design to continue telehealth past the public health emergency
Scientists collaborate over new COVID-19 data portal
Bipartisan House bill would enshrine telehealth rule changes, enable wider use
When integrating EHR and telehealth, one size doesn't fit all
ONC releases updated recommendations for pediatric health IT
Cerner's investment into Xealth brings digital health prescription tools to its EHR & patient portal

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

California law mandates 45-day supply of PPE; telehealth is No. 1 pandemic tech problem
High-quality data needed to build AI to scale
Pandemic puts spotlight on need for nursing home staff training
At the heart of healthcare: User-driven innovation

More Stories

Study: In-home healthcare expansion requires overcoming market and technical barriers
SoftBank leads $100M investment for intelligent health monitoring and digital therapeutics startup Biofourmis
'Femtech and women’s health issues have become more mainstream. We must do more though'
CMS rule stipulates hospitals will receive 2.7% pay boost for inpatient Medicare services
1,100 people sign up for Catapult’s telehealth checkup on launch day, company reports
Humana taps Salesforce Health Cloud to launch coordinated care platform
Digital health startup Mobio Interactive secures $1.8M in seed funding
Heart attacks and strokes halved using pharmacist-led home blood pressure telemonitoring