Microsoft to showcase ecosystem of partner and cloud solutions for reimagining healthcare

“Our product suite –Azure, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft 365 – brings together people, data, and processes to enable personalized care, empower care teams, and improve clinical and operational outcomes”, says Elena Bonfiglioli, Managing Director Health and Life Sciences for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Microsoft. “They help providers cut through the clutter of fragmented systems, to share information needed to make swift decisions, build upon operational effectiveness, and coordinate care within and across their healthcare network.”

HUS AND FINNISH PARTNERS COLLABORATE IN ECOSYSTEM MODEL

In Helsinki, delegates of the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference will be provided the opportunity to join a live experience of the Health Village - a digital health service and a virtual hospital solution.

Health Village provides information and support for citizens, care for patients and tools for professionals. It makes healthcare services available to all Finns regardless of their place of residence and income level, thus improving the equality of citizens.

Digital services are especially well suited for monitoring the quality of life, symptoms and lifestyle, and for living with a long-term illness before and during treatment and in the monitoring stage of the treatment.

The services provided by the Health Village complement the traditional treatment pathways and Microsoft will be one of the partners featured in the showcase under the Finnish Pavilion.

Conference Delegates will further be provided first-hand information from the Helsinki University Hospital (HUS) on the role of the Modern Health Data Platform in developing new big data and AI-based solutions for preventive healthcare and medical research.

The solution enables the analysis of huge datasets to create healthcare-related predictions and cutting-edge innovations, leveraging an ecosystem of partners. HUS Data Lake enables increasingly more high-quality healthcare while ensuring even more cost-effective operations.

FACILITATING KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE SHARING ACROSS EUROPE

In Helsinki, Microsoft will also discuss innovative approaches to reimagining healthcare delivery from leading European providers.

NHS Glasglow and Clyde are deploying AI and machine learning to treat patients with chronic conditions by creating predictive models and personalised care plans; this helps improve patient outcomes and reduce readmissions.

NHS SLAM and the Karolinska Institute use a single and secure hub in Microsoft Teams with chat, video, voice, and healthcare tools; this empowers care teams to better communicate, collaborate, and coordinate care.

“We are looking forward to enabling experiences sharing and cross-country collaboration among European leading healthcare organisations at the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference. This can accelerate the pace of digital transformation to grasp new opportunities enabled by emerging technologies, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud," Bonfiglioli concluded.

For the Diary:

Speaking Sessions:

10 June - Cloud & AI for better Health, hosted by Microsoft in cooperation with Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS)

12 June - Creating the Digital Workplace-Part 2: Professional Development and Innovation—Panel Moderation: Kathy Minnis

12 June - What Can AI Deliver Today and What Are We Really Ready For?—Speakers: Elena Bonfiglioli and HUS

