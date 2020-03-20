Europe/UK
Government & Policy

MENA startups capable of providing fast solutions for COVID-19 crisis

Lebanon’s Berytech Fab Lab is offering up to a $10,000 grant to five heathtech startups working on a solution that can help combat the current coronavirus pandemic.
By Ahmed El Sherif
March 20, 2020
10:37 AM

Credit: Chokniti Khongchum

A Lebanon-based business innovation centre is calling for healthtech startups based in the country to work on solutions that can respond to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Berytech and its Berytech Fab Lab announced this week that it is ready to support five projects with up to a $10,000 grant each to cover materials required. Solutions can include test kits, respiratory devices, or mobile apps capable of responding immediately to emergency needs.

Startups that already have a practical solution but need to protype can benefit from Berytech Fab Lab’s available equipment, it added.

Wael Khalil, Berytech Fab Lab coordinator and lead on the Berytech’s HealthTech Solutions Initiative in Lebanon, told Healthcare IT News that the Middle East and North Africa region has the potential to produce viable solutions to combat COVID-19 “very quickly”.

“Some are already starting to do that,” he said. “Many local companies have already started producing safety and protective products that could help against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Adding to that, there are initiatives in the Arab Region where many are already teaming up; sharing valuable information, designing, prototyping, and testing equipment, machinery and applications that could assist in combatting COVID-19.”

Khalil stresses that collaboration between entities is key.

“We would like to see an agile and collaborative approach to problem solving, bringing shared knowledge to find efficient and scalable solutions quickly,” he added. “We expect more collaborations and partnerships to happen with key players in the medical industry in the region. I believe that we will convince everyone that the local skills are as good as the rest of the world.”

WHY IT MATTERS

At the time of publishing, data by the World Health Organization shows that confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the MENA region. The three most affected countries at present are Iran (17,361 cases / 1,135 deaths); Qatar (442), and Bahrain (256 / 1).

In comparison, the global top three countries affected are China (81,174 / 3,242), Italy (35,713 / 2,978) and Iran.

Lebanon has seen 133 confirmed cases so far, with four deaths.

While MENA figures are at present not high compared to other territories, the region has been taking swift action against fighting transmission, undoubtedly spurred on by the rapid speed the coronavirus has spread in countries such as Italy and Iran, for example.

ON THE RECORD

“Berytech has been shaping the tech and innovation scene in the region using Lebanon as our launch pad for close to two decades. We have extensive experience in mobilising the right talent by offering the right ecosystem for innovative entrepreneurs to create and develop their own startups and SMEs,” said Khalil. “[This can be] through research, incubation, business support, networking, mentoring, funding, access to markets, company hosting, and acceleration.

“It is our duty to put that experience, and our extensive network of experts, entrepreneurs, developers, coders, and scientists, at the service of the healthtech community to not only find solutions to the coronavirus crisis, but to produce them locally, quickly and efficiently.

Interested startups can connect with Berytech Fab Lab via email.

 

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Patient Engagement

More regional news

Credit: Bongkarn Thanyakij from Pexels

NHS staff to receive free access to Microsoft Teams and Locum’s Nest

By
Sophie Porter
March 20, 2020

Cyberattack on Czech hospital forces tech shutdown during coronavirus outbreak

By
Sophie Porter
March 19, 2020

NHS Digital to deliver new services, use data ‘more efficiently’ in latest effort to tackle coronavirus pandemic

By
Leontina Postelnicu
March 18, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

Credit: Chokniti Khongchum
MENA startups capable of providing fast solutions for COVID-19 crisis

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
VA Cerner EHR Project CHIO Genevieve Morris resigns
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement
Clinical

Video

How tech is guiding coronavirus response worldwide
Population health: How tech can assist at-risk patients
Mapping the future of healthcare in UAE
Deploying telehealth to improve access to healthcare

More Stories

NHS Digital to deliver new services, use data ‘more efficiently’ in latest effort to tackle coronavirus pandemic
OCR will ease restrictions on telehealth tech during COVID-19

The health ministers of each country held an online meeting earlier this month; Credit: Gulf Cooperation Council

Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf sets up joint operations room to combat COVID-19
‘Much better data and technology’ to aid UK in fight against new coronavirus, PM says

CMS Administrator Seema Verma

Trump administration expands Medicare telehealth benefits for COVID-19 fight
Health system uses telehealth to steer patients away from ER, urgent care

WakeMed Health and Hospitals Raleigh Campus.

Health system uses telehealth to steer patients away from ER, urgent care
CMS final rule poses big hurdles for payers
CRM seen as critical tool in improving patient experience